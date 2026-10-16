Raiders vs. Bills: 3 Key Matchups To Watch

The Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Klint Kubiak are looking ahead to Sunday afternoon at home, where they host the Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a big overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

The opportunity is here for the Raiders to produce an upset. Although they showed flaws against the New England Patriots this past weekend, Las Vegas still has a talented team that can win games. Here are three key matchups that could determine the outcome of Week 6.

Raiders Offensive Line vs. Bills Defensive Line

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drinks water from the sidelines during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This matchup could determine the game on Sunday. The Bills' defensive front isn't the most elite unit, but they have players who can create havoc for some of the Raiders' recent glaring weaknesses. Defensive tackle Deone Walker will be a handful with his rare size and power, especially when he gains leverage at the point of attack; this is a key individual(s) matchup between star center Tyler Linderbaum and guards Spencer Burford and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

The one-on-one matchup I'm intrigued by is Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau against left tackle Kolton Miller, who has struggled in recent weeks. Miller must do better against power and stout anchoring to stalemate Rousseau, and doing so could give Kirk Cousins more time in the pocket—Las Vegas ranks 15th in Time to Throw average (2.93), according to Next Gen Stats.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Defense vs. Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

I'm combining the entire Raiders defense in this matchup because Josh Allen is that good—he's the best quarterback in football, right up there with Patrick Mahomes. Slowing down his ability as both a passer and run defender is a tall order for any defense, and this poses a defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's biggest challenge.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares to line up before a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is second in the NFL in passing EPA (+49.3), second in EPA per dropback (0.30), and third in deep ball percentage (15.9%), according to Next Gen Stats. We all know his abnormal skill set, so will the Raiders need to pray for a chance to slow down No. 17?

I don't think that needs to be the case; the Raiders' defense has the talent to play quarterback containment well and limit rushing production from Allen. The passing defense is the biggest concern, and the biggest question here is how this secondary will rebound from their mauling by the Patriots. Look for the secondary to be aggressive in pass coverage, given Allen's own aggressive tendencies.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Passing Offense vs. Bills Passing Defense

Cousins and the Raiders' passing game have a chance to get back on track against a Bills passing defense that is ranked in the bottom 10 in many categories. If there is a game where Kubiak can deploy his wide receivers for productive opportunities, this is it.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak took responsibility for not giving players like tight end Michael Mayer a better opportunity in the passing game. Brock Bowers has been spectacular, as usual, but Tre Tucker and Cody White have a chance to see touches and make an impact on Sunday.

Look for Kubiak to deploy an aggressive passing attack that could test and strain the Bills' passing defense consistently. A great day in this area, and then the Raiders could be on their way to an upset win, exceeding their win total from last season.