How Raiders' Klint Kubiak Pushing All the Right Buttons

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Las Vegas Raiders have a bright future.

The Raiders are 3-1 and have looked like a force on both sides of the ball this season, coming up just short against a resurgent Kansas City Chiefs team. If things keep up, they could be in the mix for a Wild Card appearance.

What has worked for this Raiders team this season? All it took was getting adults in the room.

Klint Kubiak's Execution Has Been Perfect

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak after the Pete Carroll experiment failed for one season, hoping he would finally stop the coaching carousel they've been on for so many years. He's proven in the early going that he is the answer.

Kubiak is a play-calling head coach, and his offensive expertise has been evident to start the season. He has gotten excellent play out of Kirk Cousins at quarterback, and despite limited talent at receiver and a run game not moving well, the Raiders are putting up points.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

Kubiak has called the right plays this season and has opened things up for the personnel he has. Granted, one of those players is Brock Bowers , but the rest of the talent doesn't stand out, yet this offense is producing.

This is the most evident sign of the culture Kubiak has instilled, as well as the effective scheme that has worked for his players. Who's to say these Raiders won't keep playing at a high level and beat teams they're not supposed to?

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Raiders in the next few weeks. They'll battle the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, two Super Bowl contenders.

Even if the Raiders don't win those games, they can show they belong by competing until the clock hits zero. That kind of competitiveness can be attributed to Kubiak.

Kubiak's Future

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could be foolhardy to say Kubiak is 'the guy' after only four games, but after what some of the league's young offensive minds have done turning around bad programs in the last few years, it's hard not to believe Kubiak can do the same.

He has shown, through these first four games, that he knows what it takes to be competitive, especially given the lack of top-end talent on this roster. The bones of the organization are there, and that's why Raiders fans should be excited about what's to come.