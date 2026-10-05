Assessing Kirk Cousins' Performance in Raiders Loss Against Chiefs

For anyone still not fully sold on the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday should have been enough to prove that they are legit.

Yes, the Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-27, but they pushed Patrick Mahomes and Co. to the brink. After four weeks, this contest was the first true test Las Vegas faced, and despite the result, it showed this team can contend for a playoff spot . Quarterback Kirk Cousins also faced questions about his standing as a starter. The 38-year-old signal caller has also proved doubters wrong. Here's an assessment of his Week 4 performance.

Cousins' Stat Line

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders played at a controlled, steady pace in the first half and took a 13-10 lead into halftime. However, the second half told a completely different story, with two lead changes in the fourth quarter after both teams combined for zero points in the third quarter. That forced Las Vegas into a pass-heavy script.

It's reflected in Cousins' output, as he completed 31-of-52 pass attempts for 365 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. That's a 59.6 completion rate which isn't the best, but the 15-year veteran made a handful of impressive plays, considering he's not the most agile quarterback.

Who Helped Cousins the Most

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With over 50 pass attempts, the pass-catching contributions were spread out. Once again, the Raiders' rushing attack left much to be desired, with Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. combined for 76 yards on 24 carries (3.1 yards per attempt).

Brock Bowers: six receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown

Michael Mayer: eight receptions for 82 yards

Ashton Jeanty: six receptions for 68 yards

Tre Tucker: four receptions for 44 yards

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (30) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City has been susceptible to tight ends in recent memory, and head coach Klint Kubiak clearly recognized that, deploying multiple tight ends on the field at the same time. Mayer was peppered with targets underneath, setting the pace for the passing attack in the first half. Bowers had four catches of 16+ yards. The third-year tight end led the team with 11 targets. Mayer finished second with 10 targets.

What To Expect Moving Forward

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' offense has been firing on all cylinders through four weeks, and Cousins has fit seamlessly into Kubiak's system. In Week 5, Las Vegas faces the New England Patriots in one of next week's most interesting matchups.

Across four games, Cousins has accumulated 1,026 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while completing 64.6 percent of his passes.