How Raiders Are Maximizing the 2026 Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have fielded one of the worst offenses in the National Football League over the past few seasons. The Raiders' front office took a hard look in the mirror this offseason, making a point to fix the many issues that have plagued their offense in recent years.

Raiders' Offense Moves Forward

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From their search for a head coach to adding two quarterbacks to the roster this offseason, Las Vegas' most notable moves this offseason were based on improving the offense in some way. In an offense-driven league, the Raiders are determined to get their offense going in 2026.

It is worth noting that Las Vegas' plans to improve its offense have multiple parts. The Raiders want to improve in 2026, but laying the foundation for an offense that will continue to grow is arguably just as much a part of their plan as anything else. Las Vegas aims to improve its offense well past just 2026.

Fernando Mendoza's Maturation

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is the key to the future of the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas added veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to help lead the way in 2026, after also adding Mike McCoy as their assistant head coach. Both additions were critical parts of Las Vegas' offense.

The additions of McCoy, Cousins, and Mendoza, along with head coach Klint Kubiak, were each solid moves individually. However, collectively, those additions are the foundational cogs of the Raiders' offensive improvement plans. The rest of the plan is well underway.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There is no shortage of new and interesting aspects of the Raiders this offseason. Few have been more interesting than Mendoza's development. Throughout rookie minicamp, Organized Team Activities, and the Raiders' mandatory minicamp, all eyes have been on Mendoza.

Las Vegas is vastly different from the front office down to the last player on the roster itself. Yet, when the Raiders have taken the practice field, it is nearly impossible not to peek in Mendoza's direction when his time to participate in individual or team drills arises.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' approach to Mendoza's development has given him time to get up to speed, as life in the National Football League is very different from college, especially for a future franchise quarterback. Those differences will show up in every facet of Mendoza's life, but especially on the field.

Las Vegas' coaching staff has begun the process of installing a new offense with Cousins as the lead man at the moment. However, behind the scenes, they have been working with Mendoza down to the finest of details. McCoy explained how the process is coming along so far.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive pass coordinator Nick Holz (left) and assistant head coach Mike McCoy during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think the great thing the way Klint [Kubiak], Andrew [Janocko], and the entire offensive staff are teaching this offense to the offense about the anticipation, the footwork, if it's one hitch, if it's two hitch, where you're going with the ball, and then they’re sticklers on it. They are on it every single play. They're always talking about the mechanics of everything,” McCoy said.

“I think the biggest adjustment, or one of the biggest adjustments besides the speed, is just the anticipation you have to play with at this level, because what is open in this league, you have got to understand that."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“A tight window, that's open, and you got to anticipate the ball placement and certain things. Aidan's [O’Connell] a great example down there, and Kirk [Cousins] you look at also, like in the red area, the way you throw the ball on the goal line versus the back end line, low on the front, high on the back, those little things that make a difference at this level you've got to learn.”

The Raiders have surrounded Mendoza with plenty of guidance on and off the field, which should provide the help he needs for a strong start to his professional career. The Raiders' rebuild will be tied to Mendoza's development. This will only become even more of the case as more time passes.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy at press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza has had his bright spots and, as he has noted, areas he can continue to improve in. The Raiders believe Mendoza is right on schedule. At times, Mendoza has been a tough critic of himself as he progresses through his first offseason in the league.

His internal drive to be his best is part of why the Raiders drafted him, along with his obvious talents on the field. Similar to McCoy, Mendoza recently gave insight into his transition into the league and how the process is far from perfect for him.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“There are mistakes I've made in practice for sure. Like, everybody makes mistakes, but there are mistakes I made in practice, and a little bit after practice, I'm a little frustrated that I made that mistake," Mendoza said.

"It's good, and it's healthy, because when you're frustrated about it, you put more focus and intent on not making that mistake again, and like the coaches say, there's no problem making a mistake, but you don't want to be a repeat offender."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes the snap during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Soon, the Raiders will take the field for training camp. It will be the first time Mendoza will take the field in pads as a professional, and it will give a good indication of where Mendoza is development-wise heading into his rookie regular season in the league.

Las Vegas has reason to be cautiously optimistic, as it is clear that Mendoza is the future. Still, the only way to ensure the future is as successful as possible is to do exactly what they are doing and develop Mendoza at a reasonable pace.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has had a productive offseason in many regards. Yet, adding and properly developing Mendoza will be among the offseason's most vital happenings. After years of subpar play from the most important position on the field, Mendoza represents' the Raiders' hope for the future.

Cousins will lead the way to start in 2026, but Mendoza's time is coming. It is unclear exactly when that time will be, but it is very clear that the Raiders plan to maximize their time this offseason to have Mendoza prepared for it.