Raiders' Kubiak's Stout Message on Mendoza's Early Hiccups

We are inching closer to the start of the 2026 NFL season, with preseason right around the corner, but right now, teams are in the midst of training camp, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Obviously, some storylines and narratives will continue to dominate the headlines, especially Fernando Mendoza's development. Earlier this week, the No. 1 overall pick experienced some turbulence, which is expected for a rookie quarterback. While speaking with the media following Monday's practice, head coach Klint Kubiak shared why he isn't concerned and expects Mendoza to learn through the adversity.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, that's part of playing the position, but we have to get that cleaned up," Kubiak said. "But that's why the quarterback's got to be one of the best athletes on the field. Got to grab a low snap and then be able to jump on it when it's over his head. It's our fourth practice. There'll be more adversity to come. To be determined."

"There's 60 to 80 plays in a game and there's going to be ups and downs," Kubiak continued. "So, what quarterback can get the rest of the other 10 players playing at their best. That's what we're looking for. There will never be a perfect game or a perfect practice. I think he's doing a good job. I don't expect him to be perfect right now."

Why This Matters

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all honesty, this should not concern any Raiders fans. This is part of the course, and every rookie goes through these learning curves. The coaching staff and front office do not doubt that Mendoza will develop into the long-term solution at quarterback, but this is why Las Vegas insisted on bringing in Kirk Cousins and allowing Mendoza to learn from the bench.

The former Indiana quarterback has all the tools to become a franchise quarterback. However, he needs to learn from a veteran quarterback with 15 years of NFL experience. Far too often, we've seen organizations in the league ruin their young quarterbacks by playing them too soon.

Kubiak's demeanor reflects the level of certainty and comfort with the current situation. Cousins will be the Week 1 starter, and unless his play completely falls off a cliff or an unfortunate injury occurs, we should not expect Mendoza on the field anytime soon. Having a full season to acclimate to Kubiak's system will do wonders for the rookie quarterback and his future. There will be struggles throughout training camp and the preseason, but that's completely normal for a rookie quarterback.