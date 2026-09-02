How Dont'e Thornton Jr. Injury Changes Raiders WR Outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders have traversed the majority of the offseason without any heartbreaking news about impactful injuries.

That changed once Ashton Jeanty got injured, but they avoided the worst, and it's not like he tore his ACL or will be out for the majority of the 2026 season. However, the Raiders did add a bunch of names to the reserve/injured list. Which is the biggest one among those they added?

Thornton Jr. Injured

Dont'e Thornton Jr. was placed on the reserve/injured list, which means he won't be available until at least Week 5 against the New England Patriots on the road. He suffered a nondisclosed injury that put him on the list, and in a corresponding move, the Raiders signed linebacker Segun Olubi to their roster.

Admittedly, it wasn't like Thornton Jr. was getting much first-team reps with the Raiders' offense in the offseason. He had been taking snaps on special teams, which makes sense with his blistering speed that earned him a roster spot on the Silver and Black in the first place.

Potential Gone?

Initially, I was very high on the Raiders selecting Thornton Jr. in the fourth round of last season's draft. Their wide receiver room wasn't particularly strong, and it's less so now, and I thought Jack Bech and Thornton Jr. could be their wide receivers of the future.

Bech has shown signs of a Year 2 breakout under Klint Kubiak, while it feels like Thornton Jr.'s role continues to diminish. He was meant to be a speedster who threatens defenses downfield, but Kubiak took a player of a similar archetype, Malik Benson, in his first offseason as the Raiders' head coach. That may show his confidence, or lack thereof, in Thornton Jr.'s skills.

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Thornton Jr. finished his rookie season with only 10 receptions for 135 receiving yards and no touchdowns. It wasn't anything to write home about, but neither was the Raiders' offense last season. If there was going to be a time for Thornton Jr. to break out, it'd be under a new quarterback and in a new passing attack.

I'm not selling my stock on Thornton Jr. just yet; after all, he's immensely talented, and there still isn't that much talent in the Raiders' receiving room. However, in just his second year in the league, he's already missing time, and his potential with the Raiders is being squandered. Hopefully Thornton can make a speedy recovery.