Raiders Mailbag: Fans Sound Off on 53-Man Roster

HENDERSON, Nev.—As we sit here today, the Las Vegas Raiders are just 13 days from the start of their 2026 NFL regular season against the Miami Dolphins, and with the 53-man roster unveiled yesterday, fans have a lot of opinions.

Raider Nation Sounds Off

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Silver and Black fan base, the legendary Raider Nation, approaches their fandom as a way of life. Being a Raider fan isn't something you do; unlike the other 31 teams, for them, it is part of their identity.

Yesterday, GM John Spytek unveiled his second 53-man initial roster.

John Spytek | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

It is also the first roster of the Klint Kubiak era. I asked fans via my social media what you thought, and you sure did.

Smart Analysis

Good start. Lots of young, developing players. Now, it’s up to the coaching staff to develop them. — ShillingburgR1 (@RShillingburg1) August 31, 2026

I couldn’t agree more with this. John Spytek isn't the dominant voice; that remains Tom Brady, but he is being allowed to do more — and the more Spytek, the better, in my opinion—the same with Kubiak.

Until these men prove they can’t do it, they deserve the trust to do it.

QB Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

When you consider the utter failure of 2025, of which NONE was Spytek’s fault, and this is Kubiak’s first year as well, I can tell you unequivocally that these men will make mistakes, but they will learn quickly and move on. Raider Nation needs to give them some time to learn, but they have not shown one ounce of incompetence or ignorance about their jobs. Raider Nation needs to show the patience to let people develop and become the stars they think they can be.

I can tell you this: the one thing that stands out to me is that the Raiders panic and quit on people way too fast. Trust the process, but once Kubiak and Spytek are done with a player, trust that, too.

Stunner

Stunned that Donte Thorton Jr was kept. — Levi Stout (@53stout53) August 31, 2026

On the 53-man roster, I was as well.

Youth Is Served

8 rookies, 10 sophomores. Very young team with upside. It is a learning process, let's see progress. WR and DT the rooms with more to prove. Bye Hondo — AleCavalli (@sandogat74) August 31, 2026

This is why I feel bad for my colleagues who don’t cover teams with smart fan bases. This is a fact: youth will make mistakes, but the upside is enormous. When you add that every loss this season is a win in the 2027 NFL Draft, it makes the future even brighter.

Take your lumps in 2026; you will add more youth next year, but I expect this year’s crop of young players to take a step forward in 2027, and that group to grow, with eyes on 2028 and making the NFL Playoffs every year starting then. Great take here.

2026 Outlook

5-12 coming in hot. 7-10 would exceed my expectations. — Bradley Ali (@BradleyUnit) August 31, 2026

That is the exact parameter I had in my original prediction, leaning towards the seven wins because of Kirk Cousins' experience. My final prediction comes out next week, but I can tell you I am still in that range. I get why that, in 95% of seasons, is a bad year. But when you are fully cognizant of a rebuild, once every 15-20 years, a hard reset is fine.

I am more encouraged and believe more in this organization and its future than at any time in my seven years covering it.

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

You can question some decisions, but you can’t question competence or even commitment to the plan, and the plan looks wise. What Spytek and his team are doing is impressive.

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