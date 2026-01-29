How Raiders' Timing Has Revealed Their Top Head Coach Candidate

The 2025 NFL season is technically still raging on, but 30 of the 32 teams have already turned their eyes toward next year's campaign.

While the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are gearing up for Super Bowl LX, the non-contenders are busy scheming up how to supplant them in the championship game in 2026. Free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft are still months away, but that doesn't mean there's nothing that teams can do now to improve their title chances.

The offseason has already been tremendously busy; even though the Seahawks and Patriots have yet to play the Super Bowl. 10 different teams across the league fired their head coaches. Eight of them have already identified their replacement. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals are the only ones who haven't chosen their new head coach yet.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady signs autographs before the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Raiders are waiting on Klint Kubiak

Under minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek, the Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most active head coaching searches in the NFL this offseason. They've yet to finish either. Despite interviewing the most candidates in the NFL, the Raiders still haven't made their choice.

Several of the candidates they met with have already signed with other teams: Joe Brady will be the new head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Jeff Hafley will helm the Miami Dolphins, Jesse Minter will take over for John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens, and Kevin Stefanski will lead the Atlanta Falcons.

Las Vegas also interviewed Mike McDaniel, who chose to withdraw his name from consideration and become the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers instead, and Brian Daboll, who will be the new OC for Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.

The Raiders plan to interview Seattle OC Klint Kubiak over the weekend and then make a decision on their head coach, per sources.



As one candidate predicted, “it’s probably (Kubiak’s) job to lose.” pic.twitter.com/nFsfLgJZov — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2026

The Raiders aren't really missing out, though. Their top choice is still out there. Las Vegas could likely finalize a deal with several of its other interviewees, such as Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula or former Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy. However, Las Vegas has informed the candidates they've met with that their decision hinges on one more meeting: Klint Kubiak's.



Klint Kubiak's path to becoming the next #Raiders HC would be interesting



2022: Broncos pass game co. after Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll break up

2023: 49ers pass game co. with Raiders' Bay Area rival

2024: Saints OC with former LV QB Derek Carr

2025: Seahawks OC after LV hired… pic.twitter.com/KVxtxSXMeW — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) January 28, 2026

Kubiak has made quite the impression as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Most recently, he led them to an NFC Championship over the Rams in a resounding 31-27 victory to get to the Super Bowl. The Raiders are set to meet with Kubiak again this weekend ahead of his finale against the New England Patriots. Barring a disastrous interview, it seems like the job is his to lose. Tom Brady practically stated it outright while calling the Seahawks' win over the Rams last week.

To see if the Raiders hire Klint Kubiak, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.