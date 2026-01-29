Why Tom Brady Increasing His Involvement Would Help the Raiders

A major component that the Las Vegas Raiders have to figure out this offseason that is not getting talked about is whether or not minority owner Tom Brady is going to be with the team more. Brady is likely the one who is making the final call in a lot of the critical decisions that the Raiders are going to make this offseason.

The problem is that many do not like that Brady is not around the team as much as someone in his position should be. That is a major concern for people looking at the Raiders.

Raiders and Brady

Brady has been a part of this organization for the last two seasons. Raiders owner Mark Davis brought him in and put Brady as part of his football personnel who will help Davis make the big and tough decision to get this franchise going in the right direction.

That part is fine. What team would not want the greatest quarterback to be part of their franchise? Brady has a lot to offer to the Raiders, and he knows what it takes to reach the top and consistently stay there as well.

Now, Davis, this offseason, must let Brady know that he wants him around the team more. That is something that will certainly benefit the Raiders as they get this rebuild going. Brady is not around the team a lot during the season because he is also a broadcaster, calling games for the NFL.

But in the offseason, the Raiders need him to be a large voice that is around the team as the important decisions of building the roster, hiring a head coach, and finding the next franchise quarterback.

It will benefit the Raiders because the new regime would like to have the person who is making the big decisions around and have access to them in person.

Brady could see what this team looks like and how they are handling everything in the facilities. It will also put the Raiders players on notice, and he is around, and as fast as you could be a Raider, you could get cut because of Brady being in the building. That could be the difference for this team moving forward.

One thing that gets talked about the Raiders franchise a lot is the lack of consistency they have in most phases of their organization. Brady is another example of that because he is not around the team. If that changes, it could change a lot of things for the Silver and Black.

