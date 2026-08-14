Biggest Takeaways From Raiders' Preseason Opener vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game of the 2026 season.

Las Vegas fell short on the scoreboard, but had one of their most productive days of work under Klint Kubiak.

Raiders Starters Were Crisp

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarteback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In limited action, running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for 16 yards on three carries, and Kirk Cousins completed five of his six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. It was brief, but Las Vegas' 10-play opening drive, which spanned 68 yards and took over five minutes off the game clock, was refreshing.

The Raiders' first drive was a reminder of just how bad the offense was last season. The opening drive that Las Vegas manufactured against Arizona confirmed that they have a coaching staff that understands how football in today's league works. The Raiders attacked all three levels of Arizona's defense.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past three seasons, it has seemed like Las Vegas' offense needed every little thing to go right just to complete a pass, let alone score a touchdown. On Thursday, the Raiders' coaching staff confirmed that their offensive play-calling will be logical and make sense.

That has definitely not been the case in recent seasons for the Raiders.

Fernando Mendoza Minus the Starters

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza saw plenty of action on Thursday night against the Cardinals, which is important for several reasons. For the first time, Mendoza was able to get a full dose of life as a signal caller in the National Football League. Overall, the No. 1 overall pick played well, completing multiple solid passes.

Mendoza took a few hits and kept going. He moved the ball down the field with more ease than any of the quarterbacks the Raiders trotted out onto the field last season. Mendoza's potential is there. He needs further development . Las Vegas must add more pieces around him, but he is trending upward.

Jack Bech = Possession Receiver

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the offseason, there was competition among Las Vegas' group of wide receivers. Although that competition may still be going on, training camp and the first preseason game confirmed Bech's value and, more importantly, his role in Kubiak's offense moving forward.

Bech's role will be multifaceted, as Las Vegas continues to approach the receiver position by committee. Still, Bech accounted for multiple first-down catches on Thursday. He also did so many times last season. As the Raiders continue to build out their offense, Bech's value is clear.

Third Down Defense

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas largely played their reserve players on both offense and defense, with most of their starters only playing a drive or two. Both the Raiders' starters and reserves allowed the Cardinals to convert on third downs at a high rate. It is the first preseason game, so it is far too early to worry.

However, getting off the field is critical for every defense. It will be important for Las Vegas' defense as they continue to gel. The unit was solid on first and second down all game but allowed the Cardinals to convert all four of their third-down attempts in the first half.

Raiders Still Shaking Off the Rust, but Consistent

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' first preseason game certainly looked like a team's first preseason game at several points. Both teams committed multiple pre-snap penalties, which is not uncommon for teams at this time of the season. This is especially true for a team with as many new pieces as the Raiders.

Heading into halftime, the Raiders had seven penalties for over 70 yards, most of them false starts on offense or untimely penalties on defense. If the Raiders can clean up the penalties, it is hard not to like what they showed on Thursday night.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past few seasons, the Raiders have been inconsistent at best. Whether it was positive plays, which Las Vegas had several of on Thursday night, or negative plays, what Las Vegas showed on Thursday was consistent with what they have shown in training camp.

There were no surprises that took place for the Raiders on Thursday. After years of inconsistency and instability, Thursday night's exhibition game against the Cardinals was confirmation that what the Raiders have shown in camp is an accurate glimpse of what they will be in 2026. That in itself is a win.