Identifying What Really Derailed the Raiders' Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are all but facing their worst-case scenario.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Cowboys on Monday night, noting that the Raiders' offense looked uninspired against a determined Cowboys defense. The Raiders' offensive line failed to help Geno Smith or Ashton Jeanty in any way.
Raiders' Lifeless Offense
Las Vegas' subpar offensive line has singlehandedly derailed the season, as the unit's struggles have led to struggles elsewhere in the offense. Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly cannot call a complete game, as his offensive line will not allow the plays he calls to work successfully.
Las Vegas' offensive line has been a problem for several seasons, but it has now reached an extremely problematic level.
"Las Vegas looked lifeless Monday night, and that falls on head coach Pete Carroll, who at 74 is the oldest head coach in NFL history. Despite selecting 2024 Doak Walker Award winner Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has rarely given the rookie an opportunity to develop," Podell said. "
"The Raiders ran the ball just four times in the first half and only twice with Jeanty. It marked the first time Las Vegas had four or fewer rushes in a half since a 2008 game against the Atlanta Falcons, per CBS Sports Research. When they did turn to Jeanty, it backfired; he was handed the ball on a play that resulted in a safety with the Raiders pinned deep in their own territory. He finished with seven yards on six carries.
Podell noted that Smith and Jeanty are not the only ones that are being compromised by the Raiders' subpar offense. Nearly all of their skill position players are being negatively impacted.
"Jeanty isn't the only early pick being minimized. Rookie second-round wide receiver Jack Bech had just one target, though he turned it into a 19-yard gain. Failing to involve their top two draft selections, combined with quarterback Geno Smith's continued struggles, are reasons the Raiders need to move on from all parts of the Carroll era -- from the coaching staff to Smith.," Podell said.
"The Raiders can save $8 million in salary cap space by releasing Smith next offseason. At 2-8, Carroll is off to the worst start by any head coach in their 19th NFL season or later since 2000. With little developmental progress and mounting losses, Las Vegas may need to consider moving on from this regime in favor of one that better aligns with the modern NFL."
