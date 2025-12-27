1 Milestone Raider Rookie RB Ashton Jeanty is Near Eclipsing

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty No.6 overall in last year's NFL Draft to help fix what was the league's worst rushing attack last season. Although the Raiders still rank last in the National Football League in rushing yards per game, Jeanty has proven his value several times.

Raiders' Vindication

Las Vegas ' decision to draft Jeanty has been dissected all seaon and likely will continue to be until the Raiders win more games. Still, Jeanty's production is undeniable. He has already accumulated over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving yards combined.

However, Jeanty was drafted for his ability to run the ball effectively. Running backs and receivers all shoot for 1,000 yards. Jeanty currently has about 830 rushing yards. Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that he hopes Jeanty reaches 1,000 rushing yards over the next two weeks.

“Yeah. That's been a marker for guys forever, and it's a statement of that you're the real deal, and he's had a great season for us. He's done everything he can. I would love for that to happen. We're not going to coach the game to make that happen, but if it comes, if we just give him a couple creases, he's going to go. So, we got a couple weeks to work that out,” Carroll said.

Carroll noted Jeanty's patience and how it has grown since the start of the season. That patience was on display against the Houston Texans last week during Jeanty's breakout performance.

“I think he's been more patient as he's recognized the timing that it takes at the line of scrimmage with our guys and working with our people. He's established himself as a threat as a catcher, and he's a good pass protection guy,” Carroll said.

“I mean, all those things have developed during the course of the season, but I think if there's anything, he's more patient with seeing what he needs to see at the line of scrimmage. And if we give him a space, he's going to take it and go."

Earlier this week, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith praised Jeanty, noting, "I really think he could play receiver. I think he could be a slot receiver in this league. He's got great hands. He's great out of the backfield. He understands spacing, and he just knows what to do.

“I mean, you can tell he understands the game, and when he gets the ball in his hands, whether that's in the backfield or in the catching game, he's so explosive and dynamic. And so, however we can get him the ball in space, that's what we try to do, and you see what he does when he gets that opportunity."

Do not miss another Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE