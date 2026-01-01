The Reality of the Raiders' Quarterback Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders have started seven different quarterbacks over the past three seasons. That is a recipe for disaster, but also confirms how much Las Vegas has struggled to win games during that time frame, and beyond. Las Vegas continues to search for a solid answer at the position.

Raiders' QB Situation

That answer will not come until after the season, when the Raiders , presumably, take the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Many believe the Raiders will finally address their quarterback position with a young, talented signal-caller, but they must first lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas' front office has made it very evident they want to secure the top pick in the draft. After sitting many of their best players last week, it is clear what the goal is on Sunday for the Raiders' front office.

Garrett Podell recently ranked every quarterback in the National Football League ahead of the final week of the regular season. With Smith injured, the Raiders' best option at quarterback is Kenny Pickett. Podell ranked Pickett as the 29th-best quarterback in the league.

"Kenny Pickett will likely start in Week 18 with Geno Smith suffering an ankle injury in Week 17. He threw for 64 yards and an interception on 15 of 25 passing in a 31-0 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, his only start of the 2025 season," Podell said.

The Raiders' quarterback situation has been among the worst in the league for the past three seasons. For various reasons, Las Vegas has been unable to find a quarterback who can play even serviceable football consistently. However, one more loss could solve that problem moving forward.

On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Smith will not practice this week. Carroll has not confirmed that Smith is officially out. However, Carroll did not expect Smith to practice, all but ensuring that Smith will not take the field on Sunday against the Chiefs.

"He's not going to practice today. I don't think that he's going to be able to make that recovery. We wish that he could, and I hate closing the door on any opportunity, but it's going to be really hard for him,” Carroll said.

“We're getting Kenny [Pickett] ready to go and Aidan [O'Connell] ready to go. Those guys are going to battle all week long. Kenny's been the two all season, so he's likely to be the guy that starts, but both guys will play, and I want them to kind of share the game and give them an opportunity to play."

Never miss a Raiders story by signing up for our newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE