Raiders' Cousins Knows His Role Ahead of Mendoza's Arrival

The Las Vegas Raiders will use the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He has already begun learning the playbook. Yet, most of the game of football, especially on the professional level, cannot be learned simply through reading a playbook.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cousins' Role

The Raiders do not want to start Mendoza earlier than necessary, as they have a plan to bring him along gradually. Just how gradually they plan to do so, remains to be seen. However, signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins gives them time to go with the flow, and figure that out at a later time.

Still, drafting the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and top quarterback in the draft with the first overall pick warrants an eagerness to see that player play. Still, Las Vegas plans on using Cousins as a buffer, and an additional mentor, of sorts, for Mendoza during his rookie season.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders view Cousins as a veteran who will help them in several ways. Cousins will start the season as the Raiders' starting quarterback. Making him, and not Mendoza, the eighth quarterback the Raiders have started since the 2023 season. Time will tell how long he will remain the starter.

However, at the moment, it is fair to believe he could start well into the season. As a quarterback with nearly 200 starts under his belt, Cousins may not relinquish the starting position for some time. The Raiders would not mind, as that would just give Mendoza more time. Kubiak explained his approach.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, you have that conversation [with an incoming veteran quarterback]. You let them know what they're getting into, and hopefully they know what they're getting into. But I'm not going to ask them to that veteran to go to be a teacher. That's our job. Our job as a coach, you just want that guy to lead, lead with his play, lead by example," Kubiak said at the league's Annual Meetings, shortly before signing Cousins.

“That's a lot to ask from a guy like they have enough to worry about to try to get the ball off when they get sacked, so you just want them to play their best football, and hopefully the young guy will learn through osmosis."

Raiders | Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

After officially being announced as the newest member of the Raiders, Cousins shared his thoughts on how the coaching staff should decide who starts at quarterback. He confirmed he is on board with whatever is best for the team as a whole.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think we all want to play, but I made this clear to Klint [Kubiak] that the best player needs to play. If that's not me, I don't want to be out there. I don't think that's the best thing for the team,” Cousins said.

“If I am the best option, then I believe it's important that those guys are out there. But I'm excited to get the chance to lead and help influence in the locker room and do my part, do my role, and just, most importantly, help our team win."