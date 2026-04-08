Kirk Cousins Shares Thoughts on Teaming Up With Fernando Mendoza on Raiders

New Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins is stepping into a mentorship role as he joins the Silver & Black.

Cousins signed with the Raiders last week on a contract that includes $20 million guaranteed for the 2026 season. Las Vegas is expected to draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick later this month, and Cousins is poised to set the example as Mendoza adjusts to the challenge that is playing quarterback in the NFL. Though Cousins recently spent time as a backup to 2024 No. 8 pick Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta, he originally signed with the Falcons to be their starter before he was ultimately benched.

BREER: How Kirk Cousins Became a Bag-Getting God

This time around, Cousins seems ready to embrace that veteran mentorship role. The Raiders have expressed that they do not necessarily want to start a rookie quarterback right away, but even if Cousins initially starts for Las Vegas, he likely will not be the long-term option.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

“I don’t want to start unless I’m the best option,” Cousins said during an appearance on Good Morning Football. “I told Klint [Kubiak] that. The best player should play. As long as that’s the case, I have no qualms with however it plays out.”

Cousins had plenty of praise for Mendoza, noting that he got to spend time and watch film with the Heisman trophy winner during his 30-visit with the Raiders on Tuesday.

"I do think Fernando is going to be a great addition to our team, I think he’s going to have a future in this league,” Cousins added. “I have no problem being a voice in the room to help out him to the degree that I can. ... I think he’ll be a great addition to the room. I was even telling him how much success he had throwing back shoulders at IU that I’d like to learn a little bit from him on how to throw a good back shoulder. It will be a noisy quarterback room, we’ll all be helping each other and we’ll all be pulling in the same direction.”

"I do think Fernando is going to be a great addition to our team" 💪@KirkCousins8 on the possibility of getting to work with @fernandomendoza on the @Raiders pic.twitter.com/S8zK7YzChs — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 8, 2026

Related: Kirk Cousins’s Recent Comments on QB Development Resurface As He Signs With Raiders

While Cousins might not be walking into a starting role in Las Vegas, there were a number of reasons he was drawn to the Raiders organization. "My gut said that this is where I needed to be,” Cousins told reporters on Wednesday.

In Las Vegas, Cousins gets to reunite with Kubiak, who was his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in Minnesota. He said having minority owner Tom Brady as a resource was a “big nudge” for him to join the team. He loves seeing Al Davis quotes all across the building, such as, “The greatness of the Raiders lies in its future.” Cousins notes that the “NFLPA grades are real,” even saying that the Raiders facilities are a step above the Vikings facilities, which were brand new when he first signed with Minnesota.

The 37-year-old Cousins might no longer be a long-term starting option, but he’s certainly found a place where he’ll be a valuable asset. In turn, the Raiders will hope that Cousins’s experience helps translate into Mendoza’s success.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated