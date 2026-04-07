Kirk Cousins Signing Confirms 1 Thing About the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced one of the worst rosters in the National Football League in 2025. That was largely the case in the seasons leading up to 2025 as well. However, at the start of this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek promised meticulous improvement.

So far, the Raiders have done just that. They have improved multiple position groups on both sides of the ball, most notably their offensive line and group of linebackers. Las Vegas still has plenty of work to do on its roster, but progress has undoubtedly been made, with the NFL Draft still on the way.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is tripped up by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders' Plan

Las Vegas' big signings were clear confirmations of their plan to significantly improve. However, those large, overarching signings, such as Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean and others fix major, glaring issues the Raiders have. Those additions are more than likely going to work out.

However, Spytek promised the Raiders would make meticulous improvements, which means improving the roster as much as possible, to the finest detail, if and where possible. After those major signings, the Raiders have made multiple, less notable signings, none bigger than Kirk Cousins.

Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders are still going to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Yet the Raiders' front office has expressed their hesitation to start him right away and their need for a veteran quarterback. Enter Cousins, who provides plenty of experience and has a history with Klint Kubiak.

This gives the Raiders a veteran who can start right away and allows them to bring Mendoza along gradually. Las Vegas does not have Super Bowl aspirations this season; it is okay to take its time with Mendoza. They naturally want more, but even six wins in 2026 would be a success for the Raiders.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both their signing of Spencer Burford and Kirk Cousins confirm the Raiders' plan on improving down to the smallest detail, when and where they can on the roster. However, information regarding the Raiders' pursuit of Cousins also confirms just how detailed the Raiders' front office has been.

League insider Tom Pelissero recently reported that the Raiders were interested in Cousins much longer than it may have seemed. Pelissero confirms just how early Las Vegas' front office was in on the veteran quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Raiders were pursuing Kirk Cousins ever since the Falcons released him. The issue that they had to work through was Kirk Cousins was due $10 million fully guaranteed in 2026,” Pelissero said.

“Even if he was sitting on the couch, he was not going to play, in his mind, for free, which means that he was going to need to make more than that $10 million if he was going to play somewhere. The Raiders and Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, came up with a pretty unique structure to work around that issue."