Klint Kubiak Already Making Strong Impression on Latest Raiders Additions
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Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Klint Kubiak has pushed all the right buttons so far with the Silver and Black. He has wasted no time going to work and figuring this thing out on how he is going to start building this Raiders team. Kubiak got off to a hot start with free agency.
Kubiak and the Raiders brought in players that they believe in and will be here for the long haul in getting the Raiders to turn things around and win games. Kubiak was the first step, and the next one was great as well.
Kubiak is all about getting things done the right way. And that does not mean waiting around and seeing what is left or what this team is going to do a year or two from now. Kubiak wants to start right away and find his style, rhythm, and team play.
He knows what he wants to do, and now he is going to have to execute it on the football field as a head coach. He is all for proving he is the right man for this job, and he did not make promises because he knows he has to show it when it counts.
Jalen Nailor excited to play for Klint Kubiak
As much as there has been an effect with the Raiders front office having a huge say on things, and reasons players want to come to play in Las Vegas. That all can be said for Kubiak as well. He is a great coach who is one of the best offensive player callers in this league. His first free agency class was a success. It was the first time in a long time that we have seen the Raiders go after some of the top names in free agency, and they picked to come to play for the Raiders.
Kubiak had his hand in all of that. One big-time move that is flying under the radar is signing wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Nailor comes to the Raiders after spending the start of his career with the Vikings. Kubiak likes what he sees with Nailor, and he is going to use him a lot next season.
"I feel like he [Kubiak] is a very chill dude," said Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor about Klint Kubiak. "He does not really talk much, but when he does, your ears are open. To me, what he feels like is a great guy. He wants the best for his players.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.