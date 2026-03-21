Jalen Nailor, Raiders Are the Perfect Match

The Las Vegas Raiders found a new offensive weapon this offseason in free agency. The Raiders added wide receiver Jalen Nailor to the roster and signed him to a three-year deal.

That was a huge pick for the Silver and Black, and they are giving Nailor a chance to come to Las Vegas and compete for the Raiders' No. 1 receiver spot. The Raiders are going with the upside that Nailor has, and they believe he could thrive in head coach Klint Kubiak's offense.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nailor, picking the Silver and Black, came with Kubiak as the head coach. Because what offensive player does not want to play in this offense? Kubiak brings a lot of different things to an offense, as we saw last season when he helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl.

His offense is always on point and is always improving. Nailor is going to be a key in this offense come next season, and he is going to prove why the Raiders signed him in the offseason and why teams missed out.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jalen Nailor why he chose the Raiders

"I feel like it was a component of multiple things. Coaching staff, of course, the front office. I thought those are great people," said Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor on the Up and Adams Show.

"I just feel like they absolutely wanted me. The most is what it seemed like. So, I just went with my gut feeling. Just to have this offense that this team is putting together. Having that defense that is incredible on paper so far. I am just excited to bring some winning to this Raiders organization.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders wanted Nailor, and they proved it by the way they pursued Nailor once free agency started. This wide receiver room is filled with a lot of young talent. Nailor gives the Raiders a more experienced receiver, but also one who is still young.

Kubiak likes what he sees in Nailor and what he has watched on film. The Raiders made sure that the Raiders took a shot at Nailor, and the Raiders are seeing his skill set, and they are going to draw up a lot of different plays for Nailor next season.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

We have seen that in Kubiak's offense for the last few seasons and that is what he is going to bring to the Raiders. Nailor is just one of the many weapons that will be good for this offense next season and in the future.