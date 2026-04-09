Klint Kubiak Has Begun Establishing the Raiders' Offensive Identity

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the offseason adding the type of coaches and players they have severely needed. The Raiders have revamped their coaching staff under Klint Kubiak, and are in the beginning stages of revamping their roster, after a strong start in free agency.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON S

Laying the Foundation

The NFL Draft is right around the corner. Like many other teams around the league, the Raiders recently started their offseason workout programs. Voluntary minicamp will soon get going, which will allow the Raiders to begin working even more on the practice field.

Las Vegas has a long road ahead of them before Week 1 of the 2026 season begins, but the work starts now. After hiring and firing a handful of offensive coordinators over the past few seasons, recently signed Kirk Cousins explained Kubiak is already establishing the offense's identity.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“It starts with your effort, the way you attack, and then it's very team first, team focused, making sure we put the team first, we play together as a team. A phrase he used in the team meeting yesterday was to ‘ride for the brand,’ meaning that you're kind of doing whatever it takes to help our organization move forward in the right direction,” Cousins said after being announced as the newest member of the Raiders on Wednesday," Cousins said at his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“So, that was really what he led with yesterday in the team meeting was just the importance of truly being a team, playing together and then playing with shocking effort, I believe, was the word he used. And that's something that will be coached as long as they're here, it's going to be coached every day."

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

An offensive identity is one of the many things the Raiders have lacked while losing nearly 30 games in the past two seasons. They have been unable to run or pass well consistently, and the results have confirmed as much. Kubiak has been tasked with helping fix the offense altogether.

The Raiders' offense has regularly finished near the bottom of the league in many metrics. Yet, the arrival of Kubiak, center Tyler Linderbaum, Jalen Nailor and the expected arrival of quarterback Fernando Mendoza should help quickly move the development of the Raiders' offense along.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Fixing their offense is at the top of the priority list for the Raiders' front office this offseason. They have already made solid progress in doing so, but the NFL Draft allows them another chance to add talent that can help the process. Las Vegas' roster has taken a step forward this offseason.

Work still remains for the Raiders, though, both on the field and on the roster. While they continue to work on both of those things, establishing the unit's identity is the first step to turning the unit around as quickly as possible.