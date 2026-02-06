Klint Kubiak Not the Only Addition Raiders Have in Mind

It's not quite official yet, but for all intents and purposes, it seems that Klint Kubiak is set to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He rose to the cream of the crop with his impressive work calling plays for the Seattle Seahawks' offense in the 2025 NFL season, leading them all the way to the Super Bowl.



His ability to make the most of the talent on the 'Hawks should have the Raiders and their fans excited at the prospect of what he can do with Las Vegas's promising offensive pieces like Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and, presumably, Fernando Mendoza. However, there's one thing the Seahawks had this year that the Raiders don't have yet — a solid offensive line.



Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drinks water from the sidelines during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Raiders aim to upgrade their offensive line this offseason



There's not much the Las Vegas Raiders could have done on the attack this past season with how porous their offensive line proved to be, especially with Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson missing large chunks of the campaign. It wouldn't have mattered who was under center, in the backfield, running routes downfield, or calling the plays when opposing teams were able to consistently destroy the Raiders' trench immediately after the snap.



Klint Kubiak was able to overcome some of the Seattle Seahawks' most glaring offensive limitations — Sam Darnold's poise under pressure and a shallow wide receiver corps — by pounding the rock and setting up play-action. He won't be able to do that in Sin City if his offensive line can't ever win up front. Thankfully, the Las Vegas brass is well aware of this, according to NFL Network's Adam Schefter:



Schefter: “This deal is gonna get done.”



“We have the makings of a respectable #Raiders team”



Mentions that multiple coaches will be going to Vegas with Kubiak and we are going to attack the OL. Expect big free agent additions. #RaiderNation, can we take a breath now? pic.twitter.com/hj8EnlqTB9 — Raiders Fandom (@raiders_fandom) February 4, 2026

"Now if you're the Raiders, you've got some elements here where there's some real hope... you've got $90 million in cap space this offseason, which means that they're going to be bolstering the offensive line. Look at all of the fringe offensive linemen... a couple of them are going to wind up in Las Vegas as rich men, and they're going to attack it, I think the way the [Chicago] Bears did last offseason."



The top upcoming free agent NFL offensive linemen, per PFSN's Top 100:



🛡️ Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens

🛡️ Jermaine Eluemunor, Giants

🛡️ Connor McGovern, Bills

🛡️ Braden Smith, Colts

🛡️ Rasheed Walker, Packers

🛡️ Wyatt Teller, Browns

🛡️ Sean Rhyan, Packers

🛡️ Rob Havenstein, Rams

🛡️… pic.twitter.com/XWrI4TV2IL — PFSN (@PFSN365) February 5, 2026

Between the draft and free agency, the Bears added seven offensive linemen last offseason, including Joe Thuney. With those moves, they went from the 25th rushing attack in yards per game in 2024 to third best this past season.

Chicago also went from giving up the most sacks in 2024 to 30th in sacks allowed in 2025. Some of that credit goes to Caleb Williams' growth and the arrival of Ben Johnson as the new Bears head coach, but the bulk of the praise belongs to their revamped offensive line. Clearly, the Raiders took note.

To see what offensive linemen the Raiders target this offseason, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.