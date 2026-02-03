What Klint Kubiak Brings to the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders needed to hire the right offensive mind as their next head coach in order to maximize their potential. The Raiders have a lot of building pieces in place for excellence, but they need the right vision to put them all together in an arrangement that guarantees success.

That's what Klint Kubiak brings to the Raiders as their next head coach. Whether it was with the New Orleans Saints or Seattle Seahawks, he instantly raises the floor of any offense he's a part of. What does his eventual hiring mean for the Raiders' offense?

High-Flying Offense

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A hallmark of Kubiak's offenses is their being rooted in a successful rushing attack. That sets the tempo of their offense and makes it easier to hit those deep passes he loves to incorporate with play-action passes.

This is an excellent sign for Ashton Jeanty , who's looking to bounce back after a disappointing rookie season, given how highly he was drafted. There was a bit of drama with Chip Kelly changing Jeanty's status, but I don't think Kubiak will change anything about Jeanty.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A disappointing season isn't going to prevent Kubiak from using Jeanty in creative ways, and he's going to have the same outlook with Brock Bowers. The Seattle Seahawks didn't use their tight ends much when hitting big plays, but they were one of Sam Darnold's first reads near the goal line.

This is excellent news for Bowers, who bailed out Geno Smith last season with some spectacular catches in the endzone. Though Jeanty will be used more, Kubiak's offense asks a lot out of his quarterback, which is why it's so important who will be throwing passes for the Raiders next season.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) talks to the crowd on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unless a team offers the Raiders a trade package they can't give up, Fernando Mendoza will be their signal caller next season and the next quarterback to be given the reins of their franchise. Mendoza will be the best quarterback they've had under center since Derek Carr's departure. This is an excellent new head coach-quarterback pairing for the Raiders to kick off a new era with.

Kubiak will help develop Mendoza, and his arm will give Kubiak plenty to work with. The Raiders lack a true wide receiver one, which I believe Kubiak will prioritize in free agency, but the offensive weapons are there for the Raiders offense to be exciting. Their offensive line still needs work, but one can see why the outlook on the Raiders' offense is so bright.

