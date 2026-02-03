What Klint Kubiak Brings to the Raiders Offense
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders needed to hire the right offensive mind as their next head coach in order to maximize their potential. The Raiders have a lot of building pieces in place for excellence, but they need the right vision to put them all together in an arrangement that guarantees success.
That's what Klint Kubiak brings to the Raiders as their next head coach. Whether it was with the New Orleans Saints or Seattle Seahawks, he instantly raises the floor of any offense he's a part of. What does his eventual hiring mean for the Raiders' offense?
High-Flying Offense
A hallmark of Kubiak's offenses is their being rooted in a successful rushing attack. That sets the tempo of their offense and makes it easier to hit those deep passes he loves to incorporate with play-action passes.
This is an excellent sign for Ashton Jeanty, who's looking to bounce back after a disappointing rookie season, given how highly he was drafted. There was a bit of drama with Chip Kelly changing Jeanty's status, but I don't think Kubiak will change anything about Jeanty.
A disappointing season isn't going to prevent Kubiak from using Jeanty in creative ways, and he's going to have the same outlook with Brock Bowers. The Seattle Seahawks didn't use their tight ends much when hitting big plays, but they were one of Sam Darnold's first reads near the goal line.
This is excellent news for Bowers, who bailed out Geno Smith last season with some spectacular catches in the endzone. Though Jeanty will be used more, Kubiak's offense asks a lot out of his quarterback, which is why it's so important who will be throwing passes for the Raiders next season.
Unless a team offers the Raiders a trade package they can't give up, Fernando Mendoza will be their signal caller next season and the next quarterback to be given the reins of their franchise. Mendoza will be the best quarterback they've had under center since Derek Carr's departure. This is an excellent new head coach-quarterback pairing for the Raiders to kick off a new era with.
Kubiak will help develop Mendoza, and his arm will give Kubiak plenty to work with. The Raiders lack a true wide receiver one, which I believe Kubiak will prioritize in free agency, but the offensive weapons are there for the Raiders offense to be exciting. Their offensive line still needs work, but one can see why the outlook on the Raiders' offense is so bright.
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.