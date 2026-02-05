2 Greatest Tests Raiders’ HC Klint Kubiak Faces vs Patriots

It's technically not official yet, but all reports point to Klint Kubiak being named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Before he takes over the helm from Pete Carroll, he still has one last job to do: lead the Seattle Seahawks' offense over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.



The outcome of the title fight likely won't affect the hiring, but Kubiak's focus is still lasered in on his current team until he gets his turn to lift the Lombardi. He's done more than enough to earn the trust of minority owner Tom Brady, General Manager John Spytek, and the rest of the Raiders brass, but it'd be great for Las Vegas fans to see their new fearless leader come into the 2026 NFL season riding the high of a Super Bowl victory.



How Klint Kubiak can beat the Patriots defense



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reaches for a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

1. Establish the outside run



One of Klint Kubiak's most impressive accomplishments this season was how he was able to get the Seattle Seahawks' ground game going with Kenneth Walker III down the stretch. Throughout the campaign, the 'Hawks ran the ball persistently, but didn't do so with much success or efficiency. It wasn't until the final weeks of the regular season that Walker found his groove in Kubiak's system.



SUPERSTAR: Seattle #Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is the most underrated RB in the #NFL right.



• 221 carries

• 1,027 rushing yards

• Five touchdowns

• 4.6 yards per carry



Walker is still only 25 years old and has become a star.

pic.twitter.com/JDRRzLiwtk — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 3, 2026

A primary driver behind the Seahawks' improved rushing attack is increased outside runs with Walker. Getting him outside of the tackles has allowed him to capitalize on his speed, agility, and elusiveness to make defenders miss or blow by them. The New England Patriots have a solid run defense, especially with Milton Williams on the field. However, their interior defensive line is much better than their edge at stopping the rush. Kubiak has to ensure that he can keep the Pats' D honest by establishing the run. Getting Walker to the outside early and often will be key.



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

2. Keep Jaxon Smith-Njigba involved



The Patriots are going to know what the Seahawks will want to do on offense. Everyone in the NFL knew. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was more single-handedly responsible for Seattle's offense than any other non-quarterback in the league. He accounted for over 46 percent of the team's receiving yards and 30 percent of the total offensive yards.



A very similar concept follows. JSN is again aligned in the backfield, and the Rams fail to match the motion properly. This creates a perfect scenario where a single block from Cooper Kupp is enough to spring JSN for a significant gain. pic.twitter.com/vHiiY4Tkte — Alexandre Castro (@alexcastrofilho) January 29, 2026

Oftentimes, he's the only wide receiver on the field for the 'Hawks. And yet, opposing defenses have been helpless to slow Smith-Njigba down, despite Seattle's transparent dependence on him. The Pats have Christian Gonzales, one of the top young cornerbacks in the league. He's better equipped to contain JSN than most players in the NFL.

However, Kubiak has shown the creativity and willingness necessary to scheme him open consistently. If he can do so in the Super Bowl, he'll likely bring some championship experience with him to Las Vegas.

