Raiders’ Kubiak Pulls No Punches As Training Camp Ends

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have finished training camp and will host their final preseason game Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Their attention, though, is on Sunday’s 53-man roster cut-down and the Sept. 13 opener.

That is reality.

But as camp practices end, we have learned a lot not just about the 2026 Raiders, but also about the outlook for the regime and a franchise in full-rebuild mode.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Here are several things we learned over camp, as it came to an end on Tuesday.

Klint Doesn’t Flinch

I have done this for thirty years. I prefer covering people who are straightforward to people who will defer and deflect.

Klint Kubiak is one of the most sincere people that you will meet. He is comfortable in his own skin and won’t flinch.

I not only like that, but I respect it. I am not a media member who feels entitled to every bit of information, nor does a coach owe me or the fans every detail. As the great Al Davis said, "Just Win, Baby." Kubiak's job is to win championships, not press conferences.

He was asked about Ashton Jeanty recently, and it perfectly demonstrated what I mean.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I'm not going to get into the injuries. He's on the mend." Not happy with his answer, another media person asked the same question in a different way. Many coaches would have acquiesced, but not Kubiak.

"Not going to talk about injuries. He's on the mend."

Battle at RG

Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This battle between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers is not over. I expect it will continue into the season, but I did ask Klint for an update. Have you seen any separation?

"This game will be really important for that battle. I know both those guys are going to play this year. We're counting on both of them as well as a lot of other guys. So, this competition has only made them better and our team better."

Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Fernando Mania Isn’t Reality in Week One

I understand fans being excited about Fernando Mendoza; they should be. But Kubiak has made it clear that this is Kirk Cousins' job.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see Fernando. I predict he will get his first start in Cleveland , but the reality is that it isn’t something he is entitled to; he’ll have to earn it, and his teammates are ready for whoever is under center.

Kirk Cousins, Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"It doesn't matter, they've all got to get ready. Whoever is playing quarterback for us, it's a team thing. It's not the QB playing well and everyone else is not, or the other way around. The offense will play well when everybody is contributing."

Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ) and the RB Room

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

When Ashton Jeanty went down, it made Klint Kubiak look even wiser than he has all camp. He coveted the two-back approach that won him a Super Bowl last year, and even with the Raiders getting good news on Jeanty’s injury, it put the spotlight on MWJ.

He has looked great, and the spotlight fits him just fine. Something his coach suspected all along.

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I think he's had a good camp, and we have to go see him play really good football on Thursday. But like you said, we've got a lot of other guys that have to step up, Dylan [Laube], we've got [Roman] Hemby, we've got Dare [Ogunbowale]. Omar [Young] is doing a great job coaching those guys and getting them ready."

Rookie Coach Doesn’t Mince Words

I respect the Raiders' new head coach for not dancing around issues. The WR room has struggled as a unit, and he called them out; if you wanted an apology, don’t hold your breath.

"I think any position, when you go out and you have trouble with your assignments, I'm going to have a opinion about it, and it's not just them. We've had plenty of other guys that have got to step up. A lot of young guys, and then guys that we're counting on in that receiver room. I think it's just like the guard position that those guys continue to make each other better, it's competitive, and we know that all those guys are going to play."

The Microscope for MWJ

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mike Washington Jr. has come a long way in a very short time in the desert under the tutelage and system of Kubiak. He put his rookie under the microscope to talk about his maturation.

"Well, I would say that he has done a phenomenal job of growing up really fast. I think he got here, we drafted him, you come to the NFL, there's a lot on your plate, and then we throw all these new protections at you, these new fronts and blitzes and routes, and I think that he's a guy that understands that we are counting on him, and he needs to get up to speed quickly. And he's been mature about that, and he's going to keep working."

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

The Human Highlight Reel

Every time Brock Bowers steps on the football field, he puts on a show. Amazing for a guy who is the most humble superstar you’ve ever met. The only thing better than Brock the football player is Brock the man. But don’t be confused; his rookie head coach is a fan.

"Brock [Bowers] has had a really good camp, and he's got to keep ascending on the way to Miami and this first quarter of the season. He's going to play well, and we need the rest of his teammates to play really well around him."

Where Is Koonce?

The Raiders have invested millions of dollars in sixth-year DE Malcolm Koonce. He has failed to flash this camp, and it is concerning at the weakest position (defensive line) on that side of the football. How big is getting Koonce to produce? I asked Kubiak.

"Well, we need Malcolm [Koonce], like all the other guys, to produce, to lead in his way. We know that he's got a great skill set rushing the passer, and we're counting on him on all three downs."

There isn’t one person, either connected to the team or in the media covering it, rooting against Koonce. He is a great young man; it is simply the reality that he is needed. We know he can; now he must.

Youth Is Served

Jermod McCoy | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are so young. I projected that as many as 12 rookies could make this team, in addition to multiple second- and third-year (young) players. Nowhere is this clearer than at defensive back, where the Raiders are so young, but I highly doubt any team in the NFL has a more promising future.

"I have, and kudos to Joe Woods. Joe Woods has coached a lot of football. He's a guy that really works hard and prepares his guys for practice, really excited to have him leading that young room."

Kubiak on Kubiak Crime

Klint Kubiak | Darrell CraigHarris, On SI

The Kubiak family is very close. Klint’s father is an NFL icon, but his brother Klay is a key part of the San Francisco 49ers. Kubiak spoke about going up against his brother, to whom he is very close.

"My brother is the smartest guy in the family, and I'm not kidding. He's brilliant, works really hard. I love him and not going to love him on Thursday night."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Praise for the Boss

The job that GM John Spytek and his team of Brian Stark, Brandon Hunt, and Brandon Yeargan have done, with their respective teams accumulating young talent and starting the transformation of this roster, has been nothing short of superb.

Kubiak has been on teams with Super Bowl dreams coming out of camp full of veterans, and this team, while rebuilding, is looking to be a Super Bowl team one day, and Spy and his team have laid that foundation with so many gifted and talented young players. A fact Kubiak is well aware of.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"It is. I know Spy [John Spytek] did a great job with the draft. We got some young, hungry guys that are going to help us play this whole season and beyond. It's always fun to coach all ages, but especially to have an imprint on a young man and help him grow, that's what's fun about coaching."

Special Teams Finally Special

Joe Decamillis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders franchise has, at its foundation and roots, a commitment to special teams that very few franchises can match. It hasn’t been that way as of late.

But during training camp, they spent more time there than any team I have covered in my career, and even more this week. Kubiak explained why, and after last season’s special teams debacle, Raider Nation should be thrilled with what he said.

Matt Gay, Kansei Matsuzawa | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"We just got into our in-season schedule, so that's kind of how it's going to be."

Baptism of Fire

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak doesn’t hide his strong Christian faith. Something he shares with rookie QB Fernando Mendoza. His use of a Biblical explanation for how his rookie training camp went was very humorous.

"Well, I'd say it's his first one. It's baptism by fire every day at all positions, especially a rookie quarterback. So, I see an improving player that we've just got to keep being hard on and getting better."

Reality Versus Fiction

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The facts are simple for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady had a rough rookie year last season, moving out of the shadows and into a leadership role. I had previously reported that he was the dominant voice before he publicly recognized it. There is nothing wrong with that. He has more than made up for it in the way he has led since the decision to move on from Pete Carroll after last season's collapse.

Mark Davis, Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I have advocated for years for John Spytek to get a GM job, and all you have to do is look at what he has done this year. I don’t blame him AT ALL for last season. That rests on Tom Brady and Pete Carroll.

Klint Kubiak has been nothing short of terrific as a rookie head coach.

So, with youth in ownership (experience), management, coaching, and roster, there are going to be growing pains. Lots of them.

Brian Stark, John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But a storied fan base like the Raider Nation can handle that, as long as they see progress.

All signs say they will; now ownership and management need to stay the course.

2026, if viewed in the context of a rebuild, will be one of the most enjoyable years for the Silver and Black in a long time.

Brandon Hunt, Brandon Yeargan | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Progress, professionalism, and a true commitment to long-term excellence will lead us toward 2028 and “Just Win, Baby.” For now, this team is better than it was in January, but not as good as it will be in two years:

Ready for a playoff run.

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