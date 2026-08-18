Raiders Training Camp Report 21: Winners & Losers at Joint Practice

Houston, Texas—The Las Vegas Raiders came into today's joint practice facing a stout NFL playoff team with Super Bowl aspirations in the Houston Texans.

The Raiders, a rebuilding team coming off the league’s worst record, are rebuilding. This could have been a disaster. It wasn’t. Not even close.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What I Saw

If I were calling this like a boxing match, I'd give the win to the Texans. But the Raiders got their blows in as well, and several things stood out.

1. The Raiders' rushing offense got a slow start, but they rebounded, and Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ) had some tremendous plays.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Klint Kubiak had an interesting opinion of the offensive line play. "I think we can get better. I didn't feel like we had a great day running the ball. Maybe I'm wrong when I go watch the tape, but that's a special front. I'm glad we got the reps against them. We get to do it again on Thursday night.”

3. Speaking of MWJ, Kubiak spoke after practice about how well he is performing. "You saw today what you see in practice. Very few guys rise to the occasion and become gamers. They have to show it to you in practice first. So, Mike [Washington Jr.] has done it in practice. He's done it in the game, and we have to keep challenging him and putting more on his shoulders."

4. Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ) was in street clothes today after leaving practice early on Monday. Still, Caleb Rogers performed better than him, in my opinion, before JPJ went out yesterday, and the sophomore had a very good day. Perfect? Of course not, but he is stout at the point of attack.

QB Kirk Cousins spoke about Rogers and his development. "He's a great presence. He's got a lot of dog to him. He's a fighter, competitive, and wants to be really good player. I think that whole group up front is working really hard. They come to work every day with a great demeanor as a unit, as individuals, and I like the way they approach their job."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) drops back to pass during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza had a lot to say about Rogers when I asked him about having the young man on his right side as a bodyguard.

"Caleb [Rogers] is a year older than me. However, him being a year older than me, I really, I look up to Caleb. I look up to Caleb like I do most offensive linemen. The way that his enthusiasm, the way he approaches the game, the way just he approaches life, is something that I look up to, and I'm incredibly blessed to have him as a teammate, and as someone that I could learn and grow from."

"Like I said, his approach to life, the game, the offseason, just everything is top tier, along with all the offensive linemen. So, to be around him is a joy."

5. The Raiders' passing offense was intriguing as well. Certainly, the Texans did, and should have gotten plenty of pressure, but it wasn’t like they ran roughshod over the Silver and Black.

Cousins said of the day, "Yeah, it was good. It was a good challenge. You feel their rush. They do a good job pursuing and playing fast and felt a lot like these joint practices can get. We throw a jab, they throw a jab in terms of just making a play here, they make a play there, and that's kind of pro football right now is it's very back and forth. I was pleased with the way we made some plays, just would have loved to have finished the last period, I guess, with more production."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs off the field at the end of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. On two different occasions, I heard Texans walking off the field talking about C Tyler Linderbaum and the strength he has at the point of attack.

Kubiak said of the offensive line in the passing game, “Our offensive line has done a great job of gelling to this point. We all know that we're not anywhere near where we want to be. We got to keep getting better.”

7. The Raiders didn’t dominate the Texans, but neither did the Texans dominate the Silver and Black. Kubiak spoke about the practice, and what he said was very telling.

“We didn't expect to be dominated. I think our guys have a high standard, and you expect to win every rep. You expect to be a great team. You expect to compete. That's the kind of guys that we have in our locker room. I think we could have even competed better. So, we got lots to improve on.”

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. TE Brock Bowers is a monster. He had a tremendous TD from Fernando Mendoza, who had a perfect throw. He did what he wanted when he wanted today, reminding the entire NFL why he is lauded as the best TE in the league.

Count Kubiak among his biggest fans.

"He's a one of the leaders on our team. He rose to the occasion today, and we expect him to continue to do so and keep getting better."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins has already formed a bond with Bowers, and like the head coach, he's a fan as well. He expressed it after practice.

"Well, I'm really impressed with him as a person. Certainly, a great player, everybody knows that, but from a distance, you don't get to know him as a person. And he's always detailed on his routes, he just takes care of himself, he's a pro, and he's the kind of guy that you say, 'Alright, if we do our part getting you the football, you stay healthy, the sky is the limit.' We've just got to take it one day at a time and keep giving him those opportunities to help us."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9. QB Fernando Mendoza certainly had his ups and downs, but while the Texans had their ears pinned back coming at the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, he got plenty of reps with both the first and second teams.

Mendoza was open and sincere about playing against the ones and what it offered him.

“I think it's great to get the speed of the game because every group is fast, but the ones might be elevated a little bit more. So, to get that speed of the game, be in there, be able to not only execute the play, but also command the huddle, see and read the defense pre-snap, post-snap. There's so many different elements that I think are elevated and accelerated with that group.”

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Don’t read into that as if there is a QB controversy, because there isn’t. The plan was to get the prized rookie those reps against an elite NFL defense. Kirk Cousins remains No. 1.

11. Mendoza did throw an interception that looked as if the wide receiver ran the wrong route. I asked Klint Kubiak about it, and his body language lent credibility to my theory.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) sit on the bench while watching the action on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Anytime there's an interception, it's the quarterback's fault, no matter what happens. I thought he had a really good practice. You can't turn the ball over in the red zone, so it's another lesson learned."

12. A friend in the Texans organization told me after practice, “Your NFL executives were right on the kid,” referring to NFL executives raving to me about the elite prospect ahead of the draft.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Cousins threw an interception to end the practice, but he had a very good day. He showed some terrific skills evading the rush when possible, and that film will help Fernando as well.

14. LB Quay Walker has been outstanding all the way back to OTAs, but today he exploded on Texans QB CJ Stroud for a terrific interception. The Raiders are going to use him all over the field, and the Texans got a taste of that today.

S Jeremy Chinn raved about his fellow defensive star teammate’s play.

"Yeah, that's huge. I mean, especially in a two-minute period. I mean, every game in this league pretty much comes down to two minutes. So, going up and making an interception to end the practice, end the game, whatever, is huge."

15. DE Maxx Crosby had a couple of sacks; you can tell he is ready for some real football and not having the brakes on him. The Texans have their own talented pass rusher, but Crosby is elite, and he showed it.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

16. Sophomore LB Cody Lindenberg had a terrific interception as well. His fellow “Berg” brother, Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg, also shined.

In fact, the Raiders' inside linebacker room is settled with the four men they have, and they look very solid.

ILB Nakobe Dean agrees. "It was always what's been impressing me the whole time. Just trying to demand the standard, demand excellence out of not only the linebacker room, but the whole defense as a whole. I feel like the linebackers are kind of like the heartbeat of a defense. We run a four three and we bang with 350 every snap."

17. The defensive line has rushing game question marks, but they were good today in pass rushing. I thought they were better than last Thursday against Arizona, but still far from a finished product on this team.

Dean said of the rush game defense, "We're getting better every day. I feel like we're in a good spot. We are transitioning to where we want to be with certain calls and certain personnel groupings that's out there to stop the run. So, we're getting there."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

18. It was great to see CB Jermod McCoy getting reps with the ones today. Is he pushing for a starting spot? No. Will he be a dominant player if he stays healthy? I sure think so. He hasn’t played football in a year, and he was getting first-team reps today. Enough said.

Chinn said of him playing with the first team, "Yeah, I mean his attitude is great every single day. Like I said, it's hard to see him because I'm on the field too. But we'll look at the tape and everything, but he comes every day, every single day ready to work. So, like I said, it's good to see them guys have that type of discipline.”

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

19. Kubiak said of JPJ being held out today, "He got banged up in practice yesterday. We wanted to be cautious today, and we got to keep evaluating him moving forward." He added about him playing on Thursday, "I would not expect JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] to play Thursday night."

20. Did Kubiak get what he wanted out of today?

“With joint practices, the main thing is you're just trying to get working and get each other better without turning into a fight and a melee. So, I thought our guys were very mature. I think there maybe was a dust-up one time on the other side, but it's a practice. It's week four of training camp. It's about getting the team better, and so I'd say overall I was pleased with that."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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