Raiders’ Spytek Reveals Kubiak’s First 53-Man Roster: What It Means

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on to the regular season, as the NFL today required them to trim their roster down to the 53-man limit.

But don’t be fooled: the roster work for GM John Spytek is far from over, as the Raiders hold the right of first refusal on waivers.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What This Means

Because the Raiders finished with the NFL’s worst record, they secured the No. 1 overall pick. They selected Fernando Mendoza—a quarterback widely regarded by NFL executives as the best prospect of the past four drafts. This also gives Las Vegas waiver priority, allowing them the first opportunity to claim any player released by other teams.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With the Raiders in full rebuild mode, expect them to be active on the waiver wire. As teams trim their rosters to 53, Las Vegas will have a prime chance to scoop up quality players cut elsewhere—potentially adding key pieces immediately after Sunday’s final roster deadline.

Understanding What You Will See

The position group is underlined, followed by the number of players on the team per the 53-man roster.

John Spytek | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Bolded players are starters, and italicized players mean I can’t predict their starting status, such as RGs Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers and WRs Jack Bech and Malik Benson, who are fighting for starting roles.

Finally, an (R) after a player's name denotes that they are a rookie. The work of Klint Kubiak and John Spytek has been impressive, and let's dig right in.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Projected 53-Man Roster

Quarterback (3)

1. Kirk Cousins

2. Fernando Mendoza (R)

3. Aidan O'Connell

Running Back/Fullback (4)

4. Ashton Jeanty

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

5. Mike Washington Jr. (R)

6. Dylan Laube

7. FB/RB/TE Connor Heyward

Tight End (3)

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

8. Brock Bowers

9. Michael Mayer

10. Ian Thomas

Offensive Line (9)

Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

11. LT Kolton Miller

12. LG Spencer Burford

13. C Tyler Linderbaum

Kirk Cousins, Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

14. RG Jackson Powers-Johnson

15. RG Caleb Rogers

16. RT Delmar "DJ" Glaze

17. Trey Zuhn III (R)

Trey Zuhn lll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

18. T Charles Grant

19. G Atonio Mafi

Wide Receivers (6)

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

20. WR Malik Benson (R)

21. WR Tre Tucker

22. WR Jalen Nailor

23. WR Jack Bech

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jack Bech | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

24. WR Dont'e Thornton

25. WR Dareke Young

Inside Linebacker (4)

26. ILB Nakobe Dean

Quay Walker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

27. ILB Quay Walker

28: ILB Tommy "Freaking" Eichenberg

29. ILB Cody Lindeberg

Defensive Line (6)

Las Vegas Raiders DL Thomas Booker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

30. DT Thomas Booker IV

31. DT Adam Butler

32. DT Tonka Hemingway

Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

33. DT Folorunso Fatukasi

34. DT JJ Pegues

35. DT Jonah Laulu

OLB/EDGE (4)

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

36. EDGE Maxx Crosby

37. OLB/EDGE Malcolm Koonce

38. OLB/EDGE Patrick Johnson

39. OLB/EDGE Kwity Paye

Safeties (5)

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

40. S Jeremy Chinn

41. S Isaiah Pola-Mao (IPM)

42. S/DB Treydan Stukes (R)

43. S Dalton Johnson (R)

Dalton Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

44. S Tristin McCollum

Cornerbacks (6)

45. CB Taron Johnson

46. CB Eric Stokes

Eric Stokes | Arnie Basemore, On SI

47. CB Darien Porter

48. CB Hezekiah Masses (R)

49. CB Jermod McCoy (R)

50. CB Decamerion Richardson

Specialists (3)

Las Vegas Raiders P A.J. Cole | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

51. P AJ Cole

52. K Matt Gay

53. LS Alex Ward

By the Numbers

Kirk Cousins | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Offense: 25 Players

Defense: 25 Players

Specialists: Three Players

Rookies: Eight (Original Prediction: Eight to 12)

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Placed on IR (2)

OLB Keyron Crawford (R)

TE Carter Runyon

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three Biggest Takeaways

1. On the offensive line, the Raiders' keeping G Antonio Mafi surprised me. Great young man, talented player, but watching in practice and talking with the people in the building, this one was the only “Surprise.”

Antonio Mafi | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

2. On the defensive line, the Raiders letting UDFA hidden gem Cian Slone go and keeping a talented Folorunso Fatukasi tells you how concerned they are at DT. Slone did enough to make this team, and I thought he would; being a rookie, people inside thought he would as well. The lack of talent on the DL was too brutal to ignore, and Fatukasi did enough and deserves to be here. It is a rebuild, but even in a rebuild, you have to compete.

Tristin McCollum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

3. I have said for weeks that Tristin McCollum had played well enough to make this team, but I didn’t see a way. The cut of Slone was like that. What should impress the Raiders is that Slone was a promising prospect, but McCollum is ready now and young. This move took guts by Spytek, and I respect that.

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