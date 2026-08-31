Raiders’ Spytek Reveals Kubiak’s First 53-Man Roster: What It Means
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HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on to the regular season, as the NFL today required them to trim their roster down to the 53-man limit.
But don’t be fooled: the roster work for GM John Spytek is far from over, as the Raiders hold the right of first refusal on waivers.
What This Means
Because the Raiders finished with the NFL’s worst record, they secured the No. 1 overall pick. They selected Fernando Mendoza—a quarterback widely regarded by NFL executives as the best prospect of the past four drafts. This also gives Las Vegas waiver priority, allowing them the first opportunity to claim any player released by other teams.
With the Raiders in full rebuild mode, expect them to be active on the waiver wire. As teams trim their rosters to 53, Las Vegas will have a prime chance to scoop up quality players cut elsewhere—potentially adding key pieces immediately after Sunday’s final roster deadline.
Understanding What You Will See
The position group is underlined, followed by the number of players on the team per the 53-man roster.
Bolded players are starters, and italicized players mean I can’t predict their starting status, such as RGs Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers and WRs Jack Bech and Malik Benson, who are fighting for starting roles.
Finally, an (R) after a player's name denotes that they are a rookie. The work of Klint Kubiak and John Spytek has been impressive, and let's dig right in.
Projected 53-Man Roster
Quarterback (3)
1. Kirk Cousins
2. Fernando Mendoza (R)
3. Aidan O'Connell
Running Back/Fullback (4)
4. Ashton Jeanty
5. Mike Washington Jr. (R)
6. Dylan Laube
7. FB/RB/TE Connor Heyward
Tight End (3)
8. Brock Bowers
9. Michael Mayer
10. Ian Thomas
Offensive Line (9)
11. LT Kolton Miller
12. LG Spencer Burford
13. C Tyler Linderbaum
14. RG Jackson Powers-Johnson
15. RG Caleb Rogers
16. RT Delmar "DJ" Glaze
17. Trey Zuhn III (R)
18. T Charles Grant
19. G Atonio Mafi
Wide Receivers (6)
20. WR Malik Benson (R)
21. WR Tre Tucker
22. WR Jalen Nailor
23. WR Jack Bech
24. WR Dont'e Thornton
25. WR Dareke Young
Inside Linebacker (4)
26. ILB Nakobe Dean
27. ILB Quay Walker
28: ILB Tommy "Freaking" Eichenberg
29. ILB Cody Lindeberg
Defensive Line (6)
30. DT Thomas Booker IV
31. DT Adam Butler
32. DT Tonka Hemingway
33. DT Folorunso Fatukasi
34. DT JJ Pegues
35. DT Jonah Laulu
OLB/EDGE (4)
36. EDGE Maxx Crosby
37. OLB/EDGE Malcolm Koonce
38. OLB/EDGE Patrick Johnson
39. OLB/EDGE Kwity Paye
Safeties (5)
40. S Jeremy Chinn
41. S Isaiah Pola-Mao (IPM)
42. S/DB Treydan Stukes (R)
43. S Dalton Johnson (R)
44. S Tristin McCollum
Cornerbacks (6)
45. CB Taron Johnson
46. CB Eric Stokes
47. CB Darien Porter
48. CB Hezekiah Masses (R)
49. CB Jermod McCoy (R)
50. CB Decamerion Richardson
Specialists (3)
51. P AJ Cole
52. K Matt Gay
53. LS Alex Ward
By the Numbers
Offense: 25 Players
Defense: 25 Players
Specialists: Three Players
Rookies: Eight (Original Prediction: Eight to 12)
Placed on IR (2)
OLB Keyron Crawford (R)
TE Carter Runyon
Three Biggest Takeaways
1. On the offensive line, the Raiders' keeping G Antonio Mafi surprised me. Great young man, talented player, but watching in practice and talking with the people in the building, this one was the only “Surprise.”
2. On the defensive line, the Raiders letting UDFA hidden gem Cian Slone go and keeping a talented Folorunso Fatukasi tells you how concerned they are at DT. Slone did enough to make this team, and I thought he would; being a rookie, people inside thought he would as well. The lack of talent on the DL was too brutal to ignore, and Fatukasi did enough and deserves to be here. It is a rebuild, but even in a rebuild, you have to compete.
3. I have said for weeks that Tristin McCollum had played well enough to make this team, but I didn’t see a way. The cut of Slone was like that. What should impress the Raiders is that Slone was a promising prospect, but McCollum is ready now and young. This move took guts by Spytek, and I respect that.
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter