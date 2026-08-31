With Initial Roster Cuts in Rearview, the Raiders Rebuild Continues

The Las Vegas Raiders made their initial cuts for the 53-man roster on Sunday, with waiver wire claims set to stir up the roster further. Afterward, the focus for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins will fully commence.

For much of the preseason, the talk centered on the players on the bubble , the youth of the program, and the bright future ahead with 2026 No. 1 overall draft selection Fernando Mendoza. While the focus will return to the game plan and preparation for Miami after weeks of discussion around roster cuts , the Raiders will continue their season of rebuilding.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Shows a Rebuilding Raiders Program

Throughout the offseason and preseason, it has been clear that the Raiders are in rebuilding mode, even though they appear to have made vast improvements at key position groups.

Sure, they may have depth at spots where they didn't before, but there are still moments when you look at the current roster and go, "Yeah, this needs some work and patience for growth."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders principal owner Mark Davis (left) chats with general manager John Spytek on the sideline before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver and defensive line remain concerns, especially after the season-ending injury to rookie edge rusher Keyron Crawford, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. There are no true "standouts" at wide receiver other than Tre Tucker for the time being, and not having adequate wideouts for Mendoza's eventual debut this season is a cause for concern.

For what it is worth, I'm on the push for Jeremiah Smith or Cam Coleman in 2027.

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates after catching a pass against Penn State on Nov. 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What I like about this Raiders team after cuts is the depth they have in the secondary, especially the young players in the room. At some point, we'll see these rookies getting serious playing time, especially second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes, who could be a Week 1 starter at safety.

The Rebuild Continues

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The more youth you see, the more exciting Raider Nation will be for the future. I appreciate the franchise's discipline in this approach and the lack of panic about making drastic moves to accelerate the timeline, even if Las Vegas does surprise in some fashion this season.

The cuts that general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak made this weekend involved players who no one will necessarily remember a year from now. In a rebuild, the floor of the roster is constantly churning in an attempt to provide stability at positions such as running back, cornerback, safety, and offensive line. In this regard, the Raiders are heading in the right direction.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 is just under two weeks away, and the anticipation is building by the minute. There will be rough moments, but with the potential of a potent rushing attack and the debut of Mendoza in the coming months, the rebuild continues with high hopes for the future of the Raiders organization.