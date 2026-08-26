Raiders Mailbag: Mendoza, Rebuild & Defense After Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.—One day after the Las Vegas Raiders concluded their final practice of the 2026 NFL training camp, the eyes of Raider Nation have turned to Thursday’s final preseason game at Allegiant Stadium, hosting their bitter former Bay Area rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

Truthful Raider fans will tell you that anytime these two former neighbors play, it is intense and bitter. Still, with this being a preseason game, the 49ers are thinking Super Bowl, the Raiders are rebuilding , and the 53-man roster cut-down day is Sunday; eyes are on the future.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For Raider Nation, being a fan of the Silver and Black is not something done in a fair-weather fashion. It is a way of life.

Raider Nation Speak Out

I asked you on social media to share any questions or concerns you had about this team, and as you always do, you responded in a big way.

What’s New?

What is the difference between this trading camp and the last two training camps? — BB QH (@Mountup86) August 25, 2026

BB, this is a fantastic question.

Let me start by saying I expected it to be different, but I didn’t expect what I saw every day. It was a real contrast to what came before.

In Antonio Pierce’s first and only camp at the helm (2024), it was very loose and lacked cohesiveness.

Las Vegas Raiders' Antonio Pierce, and Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

In Pete Carroll’s first and only camp at the helm (2025), it was as if I were back in college. Enormous sums of time were spent getting people “Hyped up” to compete, and it was far from efficient.

There were plenty of complaints from staff and players who felt like their time wasn't respected, and it was as if they wanted it to be a giant get-together. One player told me, “I think they want the atmosphere to be like a lock-in in middle school. I’m a grown-ass man.”

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This year was highly efficient. Planned to the last second. Every moment from the start of the schedule to the end was packed and productive.

It was a business meeting.

Klint Kubiak has the approach that playing in the NFL, and for a franchise like the Raiders, is a privilege, and if you need to be motivated, go somewhere else.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He expects them to take coaching and, more importantly, ownership of this team.

I can tell you the players are tired, but better, and I do not believe any of them would trade this camp for either of the previous two.

Kubiak didn’t try to win them, and that is why he and his staff did.

Are You Kidding Me?

sounds like mendoza didn’t have a good camp. was it underwhelming for a first round picks — IVYleagueFantasty (@MendozaGOATED) August 25, 2026

Ivy League, I’m not sure who you were listening to or reading, but they are either antagonizing, clickbait artists, ignorant, or not here.

I was here for every moment available, and I can tell you I am more impressed with the young man NFL executives ranked the best QB prospect in the last four NFL Drafts, and so is the team. That said, he had some rookie moments, and he should have, but far fewer than I anticipated.

Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I covered Matthew Stafford’s rookie camp; I was sold on him from day one, as I am with Mendoza, and I think he had a far better camp than Stafford.

His work ethic, hunger for information, ability to relate to his teammates, and grasp of reality are all outstanding, and having Kirk Cousins and no ego has made him exponentially better than when he was picked.

Aug 29, 2009; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) rolls out of the pocket against the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions beat the Colts 18-17. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have zero doubts that Stafford is a Hall of Fame player, and I am as big a supporter as there is out there. I can’t tell you how much better his career would have been had there been a Kirk Cousins-type player in his life.

I still think Mendoza will start games this year (I predict at Cleveland), and I can tell you that inside the building, the confidence in him as a man and his future is through the roof.

They were hopeful when they picked him in what he could be. Now, they are confident.

Who’s kidding who? The odds are against him succeeding, but there is zero panic with the team, and there shouldn’t be with Raider Nation either.

Short-Term Memory Loss?

It’s been awhile since I was really worried about the FG kicking part of the game. — Reyder (@ReyderRey) August 26, 2026

Reyder, I like Daniel Carlson as much as anyone—a great person who did a lot over his career in the Silver and Black.

But we can’t let facts be skimmed over with emotion. Last year, on field goals of 40 or more yards, the Raiders were 11/16 (69%).

Las Vegas Raiders K Daniel Carlson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That is the reality.

Matt Gay has had a great camp. But, like Carlson, what matters is game day.

Gay clearly won the job, and Kansei "Tokyo Toe" Matsuzawa will get his shot at the 17th international player on the practice squad if he wants it, but should Gay falter, this new regime is all business, and they will move on from him, or any player, quickly.

A young, developing player gets grace; an experienced vet doesn't. The Raiders of old probably kept Carlson because of what he meant to the fans and the team.

The new regime has its loyalty tied to winning, and for a franchise that pushes the monikers of “Just Win, Baby,” it is the right thing to do.

Matt Gay, Kansei Matsuzawa | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This franchise has to get back to winning. Keeping players because of sentiment is not what championship-caliber teams do.

2027 NFL Draft

Who are we targeting at pick 32? — mark (@_1Spartacus1_) August 25, 2026

Every year, after the NFL Draft, I make my prediction for the next year. I called it with TE Brock Bowers, and this year with QB Fernando Mendoza, long before he led Indiana to any wins.

I already did this for 2027, and that player is Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith.

Offensive Line or Offensive Offensive Line

OL effectiveness — Tom Murphy (@tamurphy3) August 25, 2026

Tom, that wasn’t a typo. Last year's offensive line was truly offense-ive.

This is not that same line.

Kolton Miller is healthy, and in my seven years of covering this team, he had his best camp. He isn’t the best or even top-three, but he is a top-five LT and looks it.

Las Vegas Raiders LT Kolton Miller, IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spencer Burford at LG has been outstanding.

As you know, when the Raiders signed him, I was impressed, and I am even more so today. If his camp translates into the season, look for him to get a long-term (three-year) deal.

Tyler Linderbaum is a generational talent at C and looks the part. He is a man and dominates. I had the privilege of watching Mike Webster, and I can tell you he has Mike Webster-type vibes.

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Watching LinerBOMB in practice is art.

RG is a battle, but two very capable young men are battling in Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers.

Delmar “DJ” Glaze, the Mule, is back to his rookie form at RT and has blossomed, far from a finished product, but a very talented young man.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Add the rookie Trey Zuhn III, who can play all five offensive line positions; Charles Grant in his sophomore season as a swing tackle; and, most importantly, the best OL coach in the NFL and a living icon, Rick Dennison, and I can tell you they are better.

Not a finished product, but they are much better.

Spencer Burford | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Worry about WR and DL, but this is a rebuilding year, and the OL is on track.

Defense

I want to see how the 1st team defense will hold up. Are we going to get enough pressure upfront? — viberaider 🏴‍☠️ (@charleyz11) August 25, 2026

You and I both, Vibe. The Raiders' DL has a lot of questions, and in this rebuild, with 2028 as the year they expect to get to and stay in the NFL playoffs, it will look different from what it does now, so don’t expect them to be content. They can’t fix everything in one season.

That would be indicative of the Raiders of old, and not the leadership doing it now.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That said, Maxx is a freak who hasn’t played. He is even better than I have ever seen, and no one can block him. The NFL should issue a warning before the Miami game.

To me, the veteran DBs must buy this DL some time to get home, but the Raiders aren’t going to be vanilla in the regular season, and you have to accept that with injuries in the DB (if they happen), a lot of young players will play and make mistakes.

Rob Leonard can only coach what they give him, and we know up front this is a major concern.

Not long-term, but for 2026 for sure.

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