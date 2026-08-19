Why Fernando Mendoza Faced Good Test in Raiders Joint Practice

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to prepare for their Week 2 preseason matchup with a joint practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

There were certainly positives and negatives from yesterday's practice, especially for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who took snaps with the first-team offense. The No. 1 overall pick demonstrated his accuracy while also throwing a costly red zone interception. After practice, head coach Klint Kubiak shared with the media what he saw from Mendoza.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Anytime there's an interception, it's the quarterback's fault, no matter what happens," Kubiak said when asked if the receiver ran the wrong route. "I thought he had a really good practice. You can't turn the ball over in the red zone, so it's another lesson learned."

"I wanted to see him going against the Texans' ones," Kubiak continued. "That was our plan all along. I thought he did some good things. I look forward to watching the tape. He and his teammates, all these young guys that were playing, we got to get them up to speed real quick."

Takeaways and Reactions

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) drops back to pass during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, any struggles or miscues Mendoza experiences throughout training camp and preseason are nothing to be overly concerned about. Especially when the former Indiana quarterback has shown he can quickly correct his mistakes. There are going to be learning curves, struggles, and mishaps from the rookie quarterback. It's his first season in the NFL, and while he is in a quarterback-friendly scheme, it's complex and takes time to learn. That's why Kirk Cousins is presumably starting.

Not to mention, the Texans' defense is a top-three unit and is arguably the best in the league. Mendoza won't be facing that caliber of defense every week, and regardless, facing elite competition isn’t a bad thing for a rookie quarterback learning to operate as a professional. Other than the interception, Mendoza held his own and delivered multiple impressive throws at all three levels of the field.

Also, this was a preview of what to expect on Thursday night for Mendoza, who will likely face Houston's second-unit defense, which should be a more manageable test. Overall, the Raiders' coaching staff and front office should be thrilled with what they've seen from Mendoza so far this offseason.

Although he's expected to back up Cousins for the majority, if not the entire season, there's still a world where Mendoza starts multiple games in 2026, depending on what transpires in the coming months.