Raiders Make Massive Decision on Brock Bowers' Season

The Las Vegas Raiders made a major roster move on Christmas Eve. The Raiders have placed star tight end Brock Bowers on Injured Reserve.

This will officially put an end to the season for Bowers. With two games to go, the Raiders make this move ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants. Bowers missed games earlier this season because of a knee injury. Now, the Raiders have seen enough and do not want to risk another injury in the last two games.

"The Raiders are placing star TE Brock Bowers on injured reserve today, officially ending his season, per sources."

"Bowers has dealt with a knee injury since Week 1. With playoffs long out of reach, the decision was made to get it taken care of now and focus on being 100% in 2026," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.

Brock Bowers Out for Last Two Games

Bowers this season has 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 64 receptions. It is not the year that he was looking for after having a record-breaking rookie season. A lot of factors for Bowers not putting up great numbers as he did in his first season, but Bowers still managed to be named to the Pro Bowl team for the second straight season.

That is something that is not easy to do, especially in his first two seasons in the NFL. Bowers was a leader for the Raiders this season and was their No. 1 target this season.

He was looking to get better, and now he will have more time to get it right and make it happen. It makes sense for the Raiders to shout him down with the last two games being at home. They do not want to risk anything further happening to Bowers and set him back going into the 2026 season.

Tom Pelissero also reported that Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn will be heading to the Injured Reserve as well. That is another blow to the Raiders' defense, heading into the last two games of the season.

The Raiders will host the New York Giants this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. As they will look to end their long losing streak. The Silver and Black have not won since Week 6. Then the Raiders will end the season off against their long-time AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. It is going to be an interesting two weeks for this Raiders team.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

