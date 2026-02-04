Assessing Raiders TE Brock Bowers' Sophomore Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have several pieces they can build around moving forward. Tight end Brock Bowers is one of those players.

Bowers' Second Season

The Raiders' offense was built around Bowers at least being on the field and a legitimate threat. It was clear after Week 1 just how much the offseason plans for the Raiders' offense hinged on Bowers. Other teams quickly caught on to the Raiders' lack of a back up plan and the season went south.

Nic Bodiford of Pro Football Focus noted how Las Vegas ' 3-14 campaign that led to the firing of Pete Carroll was foreshadowed by Bowers' knee injury in the very first game of the season. Las Vegas won that game, then lost 13 of the next 15 games. Bowers was hurt the entire season.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Bowers finished as the half-PPR Weeks 1-17, 2024 overall TE2 in his rookie season. He finished as the half-PPR Weeks 1-17, 2025 overall TE8 in his second NFL season, despite playing through a PCL sprain suffered in Week 1, which eventually led to his placement on injured reserve in Week 17," Bodiford said.

"Bowers also sat out in Weeks 5-7, in an unsuccessful attempt to let the injured ligament heal. He earned a 78.8 PFF offense grade this year after earning an 85.4 PFF offense grade as a rookie.

Bowers caught 64-of-83 targets for 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch as. Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Bowers impressively maintains multiple top-12 per-play efficiency metrics despite playing through a knee injury. His season-long results fall short of expectations, but his overall play bodes positively for his 2026 prospects."

Bowers' numbers were undoubtedly down after playing fewer games in his second season than in his rookie season. Even when he did play, it was clear he was not himself. Still, Bowers had a solid season with a lack of another consistent pass-catching threat, a bad offensive line, and a struggling passer.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowers' rookie season was historic on several levels. By default, Bowers' second season in the league was likely going to come with fewer stats. Yet, even through injury and a poor overall situation for skill players, Bowers was often the best offensive player on the field for the Raiders this season.

He showed in several games that even when he is not healthy, he is still a threat. As the Raiders build out their offensive line this season and likely secure the top quarterback in the NFL Draft, if Bowers can stay healthy, it is fair to expect the same elite play from him. If healthy, he is the best in the league.

