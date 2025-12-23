The Las Vegas Raiders have two more games before we can see them make their final decision on what they are going to do with head coach Pete Carroll. The Raiders will have to decide if they want to bring him back or look for a new head coach once again this upcoming offseason.

The Raiders will sit down, and Raiders owner Mark Davis will bring in his football circle to decide on the future. It is going to be a decision that could set the franchise in a direction that is better than it has been before.

In the Raiders' last game, against the Houston Texans, who are a playoff team, they played well. They were in the game the whole way, and it was one that they could have come away with. But that should not take away from the fact that the Raiders in 2025 have been arguably the worst team in the National Football League.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Yes, this team has not quit on Carroll or the rest of their teammates, but it was one game, and that should not get people to overlook what this season has been for the organization. With Carroll, this team has taken a lot of steps back.

He did not get it right at the quarterback position, the offensive coordinator position, and the offensive line took a huge step back as well. That is one thing you know you need to start this offense, and he did not get it done at the end of the day.

Carroll wants to Be Back in 2026

"I would love to," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll about being here for the rebuild. "It is going to be challenging. It is a taxing challenge for us. I really like this place, and I really like this team. I love working with John [Spytek], and it is just mapping it out and putting it together and making sure we bring people in that could really help us and challenge, and compete with the guys that we have. Just let that whole process take shape."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"It is just unfortunate that there are not five or six or seven or eight wins in here that should have accompanied this season right now. It blows me away that this is the situation we are in because I have no space in my brain for this, but maybe it had to be this hard. I do not know, but we will see."

