How the Jaguars' Loss Showed Us Raiders' Newest Offensive Path
The Las Vegas Raiders opened up the second half of their season with a brutal loss in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders were looking to get off to the right start in their first game after their bye week, but they could not just come out on top once again.
It has been tough for this Raiders team this season. It is something that they are trying to change, but they are still giving the same results to the fan base that is one of the best, if not the best, out of all the NFL teams.
Coming out of this game, one thing that the Raiders did better on the offensive side of the ball was on the passing end of it. The Raiders did a better job of getting their playmakers in the passing game. It helped the Raiders' offense that star players like tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers came back from injuries. Bowers looked like his old self in this game. He had the best game of the season for this Raiders team. And Meyers was a threat downfield.
Raiders 12 Personnel Look
One thing that the Raiders offense did differently in this game came from their personnel. The Raiders offense went to a 12-personnel look a lot in Week 9. That got the defense working with the Bowers and Michael Mayer. That is something we thought we were going to see from the Raiders early on and just have not. But that is something they have to do for the rest of the season.
"Yeah, that's where we started the season too," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "We were thinking that we were going to lead to that, because we like Mike [Michael Mayer] on the field the same time Brock's [Bowers] out there and all of the flexibility that gives us."
"I don't think it could be more obvious how valuable Brock was to us yesterday and how he was in the first game too. And then we hit the stretch where he was trying to recover and get back out there. So yeah, that's something that's best for us to mess in and out of the 12 personnel. Yeah."
