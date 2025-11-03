Raiders Star Sends Important Message to Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have the start to the second half of the season that they wanted. They did not get it off with a win. On Sunday in Week 9, the Silver and Black faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that was a battle the whole way down the stretch.
It started as a defensive battle in the first half, but in the second half, it was all about scoring the ball, and the defense mostly went away. It was a game that needed overtime to determine a winner, and it did not go the Raiders' way.
The Jaguars opened up their possession in overtime and went down the field and scored a touchdown. That was a huge blow to the Raiders. But the Raiders had the opportunity to respond, and they did do that. They got the ball on their possession of overtime and went down the field and scored a touchdown as well. But the Raiders were looking for the win, so they went for it with a two-point conversion and did not get it. They had the right play call, but just did not execute.
Maxx Crosby to Raider Nation
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby had a message for Raider Nation after the game.
"Raider Nation I Love Yall With Everything In My Heart & Soul. Yall Deserve Better. Stay As One, It Will Change," said Crosby on X/Twitter.
Crosby is the heart and soul of the Silver and Black. He has made it clear that he wants to stay with the Raiders and wants to win with this franchise as well. That is something he wants to do, especially with the fans.
It was a hard pill to swallow for the Raiders because they felt like they played one of the best games of the season. The offense finally came to life and showed they could score points. It was one of those games where everything felt like it was going the Raiders' way, and they still did not get the win.
In Week 9 at Allegiant Stadium, Raider Nation showed up and showed out. But once again, they left disappointed with the team because of the result. It has been another rough season for the Raiders, and this game just proves it is going downhill once again.
