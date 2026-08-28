Raiders’ Most Glaring Preseason Disappointment (and What Comes Next)

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office and new coaching staff were straightforward about how they would approach the wide receiver position. In fact, they were more straightforward than most front offices and coaching staffs around the league.

Both Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak publicly stated they would approach the WR position by committee, adding several wide receivers this offseason via free agency and the NFL Draft. This is in addition to drafting two wide receivers last season.

Raiders' Biggest Disappointment

The straightforwardness with which the Raiders approached building out the position group allowed the coaching staff to let the players' performances determine how the roster and depth chart would play out ahead of the regular season.

The Raiders' lack of quality options at wide receiver was quietly one of the roster's most pressing issues over the past three seasons, especially after multiple No. 1 receivers requested trades out of Las Vegas. Those trades left the cupboard bare entering this offseason.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after the offseason additions, Las Vegas' two second-year wide receivers, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, were, according to Kubiak, in a position battle entering training camp. That position battle has been the most glaring disappointment for the Raiders this offseason.

It is a disappointment because there has not been much of a competition at all. Bech, while improved, has not improved enough for Thornton to be as far out of the competition as he is. The competition is not close because of Bech's progress and Thornton's regression.

No Piling On, Uncertainty at WR Goes Much Further Than Thornton

Thornton's regression is also disappointing, as the Raiders are desperately searching for as much help at wide receiver as possible. They are not looking for big-name wide receivers to fill the position group. If anything, they are looking for the opposite. The less star power, the better.

Star power at wide receiver has come back to bite the Raiders each of the past two seasons. Their new approach to the position group will allow any wide receivers who are fast, learn quickly, and are sure-handed to succeed. Regardless of what school they went to or what round they were drafted in.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' need for wide receivers has given Thornton and other receivers who likely would not have such an opportunity on most other teams in the league the chance of a lifetime. As of now, it looks like Thornton is failing to make the most of his opportunity.

Luckily for Thornton, as of now, he still has a chance to turn things around, as the rest of the position group has also left much to be desired, according to Kubiak. The first-year head coach is still waiting for multiple receivers in the position group to prove they can be depended upon this season.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I learned a lot in that we have to get a lot better very fast. That we took a step backwards; doesn't mean we can't go forward. But right now, we are trying to find someone that is accountable and can help us on Sunday. Still looking," Kubiak said after the team's preseason win over the Houston Texans.

This is not to pile on Thornton by any means. According to Kubiak, the entire position group needs to show more. However, Thornton is currently letting a life-changing opportunity slip through his fingers. Thornton and the rest of the position group must continue to make progress ahead of Week 1.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think any position, when you go out and you have trouble with your assignments, I'm going to have a opinion about it, and it's not just them. We've had plenty of other guys that have got to step up,” Kubiak said.

“A lot of young guys, and then guys that we're counting on in that receiver room. I think it's just like the guard position that those guys continue to make each other better, it's competitive, and we know that all those guys are going to play."

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Thornton makes it past cut-down day , he must do all he can to turn things around. He has been given just as much of an opportunity to succeed as everyone else. Perseverance is a part of the game of football.