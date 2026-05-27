New Faces, Warm Embraces Abound at Raiders' OTAs

After refusing to acknowledge they were rebuilding, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Klint Kubiak earlier this offseason to help usher in a total rebuild. Las Vegas' issues were wide-ranging, as they have been unable to get out of their own way for many, many years.

A disappointing run only led them to where they are right now, which is undoubtedly further ahead than they were just a few months ago. As Las Vegas works its way through Organized Team Activities and the rest of this offseason, change is the biggest theme surrounding the Raiders.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yet, as much as the Raiders rightfully desired change, there were more than a few players and coaches who performed well. Las Vegas did a solid job of retaining most of those players and coaches this offseason.

Stability Among Newnesses

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' decision to hire Kubiak and his subsequent promotion of Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator were quietly among the better moves of Kubiak's few months with the team. Leonard's promotion represents the most stability the Raiders' coaching staff has entering the season.

The Raiders have made more changes than most teams do in one offseason. They have certainly made more moves than just about any other team in the league this offseason, making Leonard's familiarity with the team that much more critical to the 2026 Raiders.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Leonard has been a favorite among many of the Raiders' defenders, even before he was promoted to the coordinator position. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby has spoken highly of Leonard several times, as Leonard was his defensive line coach for several seasons. Eric Stokes agrees with Crosby.

"I love Rob [Leonard], man. I love Rob. It's been different to where it's his first time being a DC, but he's handling everything good. Just the day-to-day, every little thing, the leaders and all this stuff to where he's pushing everybody just to be great, and that's the one thing that I love about Robbie. He will push you, motivate you, and do everything to be better,” Stokes said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Making an Impact

Las Vegas has new faces across the board. Changes along its coaching staff and roster will present a much different Raiders team when they take the field in Week 1. Yet, the impact of those changes can already be seen, and more importantly, be felt around the Raiders' headquarters.

As the Raiders look to take the next step in their rebuilding process, they need veteran leaders like Stokes to continue playing well. They will also need veterans and rookies alike to quickly pick up the schematic and other coaching changes being implemented.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Leonard's calming but firm voice has given the Raiders' confidence in the locker room and among the coaching staff, as everyone involved will have a steep learning curve ahead of them. Stokes noted the positives he feels result from having a coach like Leonard.

“It doesn’t matter how the thing goes, whatever goes, you could be you. And that's what you always want from a coach. I don't need a roller coaster, I don't need any of that. Like, nah, you just be you, everything else going to happen, but as long as you stay calm, as long as you stay neutral, everything else good," Stokes said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is looking for change and has done its part this offseason to make it happen. It will take all hands on deck to turn things around in Las Vegas, but it appears the Raiders have made too much progress on their coaching staff and roster to not see marked improvement this season. Las Vegas is turning the tide defensively.