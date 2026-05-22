One Dark Horse Who Should Make the Raiders Roster After OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason adding plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, which should make for a productive 2026 season. Yet, Las Vegas, like every other team in the league right now, still has a long way to go before they can worry about Week 1.

At the moment, the Raiders are in the beginning stages of their roster rebuild. Still, they have made solid progress improving what has been one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. Las Vegas looks to not have a 10-game losing streak for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' roster moves have eliminated several potential openings, forcing the Raiders' front office to make other roster changes. That is where things currently stand for the Raiders at the start of Organized Team Activities. There are opportunities abound for several players.

Although the Raiders have solidified many of their starting positions, there is room for more than just the starters on a 53-man roster. Along with the players that are locks to make the roster, the Raiders have a dark horse who could quietly secure a position for himself with a productive showing in OTAs.

True Dark Horse: DE Cian Slone

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders already have one of the best defensive ends in the league in Maxx Crosby. They added veteran defensive end Kwity Paye and re-signed veteran defensive end Malcolm Koonce in free agency, respectively. Then, the Raiders drafted defensive end Keyron Crawford.

Las Vegas was so confident in their moves at defensive end that they traded Tyree Wilson and moved on from Charles Snowden, who played a large amount of the defensive snaps during his time with the Raiders. Both moves confirmed the Raiders' confidence in the defensive ends on the roster.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Cian Slone (8) of North Carolina State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Technically, the Raiders would be set at defensive end. However, rookie defensive end Cian Slone could be a dark horse to make the team this season. He could just as easily not make the team, which is what makes him a dark horse. Based on the roster, they may not need him this season.

However, based on the film, they could undoubtedly begin developing him with the future in mind. Defensive ends are a critical part of any defense, but especially a 3-4 defense. The Raiders may be confident in the position group, but they are one injury away from needing another defensive end.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) at the coin toss before the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Slone has a high motor and the ability to quickly gain ground in the backfield and downfield. He will undoubtedly need further polishing and development to comfortably transition to the professional level, but his style of play aligns with what the Raiders want to do defensively.

Building a competitive football team requires general managers to find diamonds in the rough. Under the right circumstances, Slone could be that. The Raiders' former defensive line coach is now their defensive coordinator, which should only help Slone's development in theory.

Raiders' New Beginning

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The start of Organized Team Activities marked a new beginning for the Raiders, as they took to the practice field for their first OTAs under Klint Kubiak. The first-time head coach noted how things have gone so far.

“Yeah, really fun to get all these young bucks in here. I can't say enough great things about what John Spytek has done for this roster. And I think about the type of people that he's brought in, we're not out there coaching effort right now, we're not out there coaching accountability. We drafted that part,” Kubiak said following OTAs.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“And it's hard to coach those things, you stress them every day, but those guys really love football, and now they're going to be in position to play fast. So, look forward to seeing their development."