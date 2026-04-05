Non-Mendoza IU Prospects for Raiders Fans to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to make Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft in a few weeks.

Mendoza led the historically bad Hoosiers to their first ever national championship season, winning a Heisman Trophy along the way. He was one of the greatest success stories in college football, and he parlayed it into a top draft selection.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Mendoza is not the only Hoosier who will be drafted at the end of the month, and he may not be the only one who ends up in the Silver and Black. The Raiders have certainly had their eyes on a few other Indiana players who made an impact in a title season.

Which IU players outside of Mendoza might the Raiders be interested in? Let's identify three Hoosiers who make sense for the Silver and Black.

Defensive back D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrate after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The undersized defensive back proved heart over height matters.

Ponds, who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 182 pounds, was one of Curt Cignetti's key James Madison transfers who helped establish a winning culture at Indiana in such a short time. He posted 118 (!!!) tackles, eight and a half for loss, 20 passes defended, and five interceptions in two seasons.

His size may keep him out of the first few rounds, but the Raiders would not hate to have a competitive player in the secondary who can play on the perimeter or in the slot. He'd be an excellent third or fourth-round selection.

Offensive lineman Pat Coogan

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another important transfer, Coogan anchored a Hoosiers offensive line that dominated opponents all season.

Coogan played center for Indiana last season, but with the Raiders' addition of Tyler Linderbaum, he would likely slide to guard. It would not hurt Las Vegas to have more guard depth, so Coogan would be a valuable selection.

The Rose Bowl MVP did not allow a sack last season, and the Raiders struggled to protect their quarterbacks. Coogan would be a smart investment by John Spytek.

Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders are interested in pairing Mendoza with Cooper, and for good reason.

Cooper was excellent for the Hoosiers last season, catching 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is a physical receiver who can play in the slot or win from the outside.

The Raiders would be wise to give Mendoza a receiver he is familiar with, and Cooper would add to a receiver group that needs more talent. He has earned first-round buzz recently, but if he is available at No. 36, the Raiders shouldn't think twice.