Raiders Would Benefit From Adding Star Indiana OL

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are wrapping up a productive week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The notion that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be wearing the Silver and Black after the 2026 NFL Draft was only strengthened, and Raider Nation is eagerly awaiting the Heisman Trophy winner in Las Vegas.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Mendoza won’t be the only player the team will select in April. The Raiders have 10 draft picks and several needs to address.

Some of those needs lie along the offensive line, as Las Vegas had a poor unit on that side of the ball last season. This draft class is deep, and the Raiders could add trench players up front.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only could they improve the offensive line through the draft, but they could also help Mendoza during his rookie year by pairing him with one of his college teammates.

Indiana interior lineman Pat Coogan is one of the better linemen in this class, and the Raiders could be in a prime position to take him.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Pat Coogan fits with the Raiders

Coogan mostly played center for the Hoosiers during his career, but has also played left guard. He would likely play center at the next level, but he is capable of playing any position on the interior offensive line.

Coogan transferred to the Hoosiers from Notre Dame last offseason, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors and being named Rose Bowl MVP for Indiana’s dominant performance against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Indiana's Pat Coogan (78) warming up before the Indiana versus Indiana State football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Rich Janzaurk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 311 pounds, giving him excellent size for the position. Coogan is also one of the most athletic players in this class at his position, which makes sense given his positional versatility.

According to Pro Football Focus, Coogan was one of the best centers in the country last season, allowing only seven total pressures and no sacks over 372 pass-blocking snaps. He is also one of the most elite run-blockers in this class.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana offensive lineman Pat Coogan (OL14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

New head coach Klint Kubiak wants to run an outside zone scheme, a staple of his mentor Kyle Shanahan, which Coogan may not fit into.

However, good coaches know how to build offensive schemes around their talented players, so Kubiak should have no problem incorporating Coogan.

Center is a position that requires an intelligent player and good guard play on each side, and Coogan is a smart player, so it will be up to the Raiders to put quality guards around him if he plays center full-time.

Coogan is projected to be a day three selection, and the Raiders would benefit from landing a high-floor player in the sixth round. We will see if he ends up donning the Silver and Black.

