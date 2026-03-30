Raiders GM John Spytek Gives Valuable Insight Offseason Path
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The Las Vegas Raiders have strategically addressed multiple positions along their offensive line. Yet, addressing those needs made other needs along the line even more apparent. Although it is not necessarily a pressing need, the Raiders must begin to look for additional offensive tackles.
Watch Raiders General Manager John Spytek Discuss Below
The Raiders are determined to not produce one of the worst offensive lines in the league in 2026. The addition of Tyler Linderbaum, and the respective returns of offensive linemen, Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, and Jackson Powers-Johnson should answer most of the questions along the unit.
Las Vegas will let Caleb Rogers and Spencer Burford battle for the starting guard position opposite of Powers-Johnson. Still, Las Vegas' lack of depth along the offensive line is currently not much better than it was in 2025, and that is not a good thing.
The Raiders have reasonably addressed every other individual position on the offensive line in free agency this offseason, except for the offensive tackle. However, there simply are not many dependable offensive tackles available at the moment, as the position is a hot commodity.
After the signing of Burford, Las Vegas seems relatively set at the offensive guard position as the NFL Draft approaches. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently gave insight into how the Raiders' front office views the possibility of adding an offensive tackle this offseason.
"We're looking forward to having [Miller] back and, and DJ and, and Charles Grant for sure. There aren't good tackles necessarily and, you know, you're not, you're not typically signing a guy that you're just going to plug in and play at left tackle in free agency," Spytek said at the NFL Owners Meetings.
“It's really challenging to do and that's why you got to draft those guys and develop them and then re-sign them. I mean, that's the formula. So, we looked at a lot of different guys, and we ultimately felt pretty comfortable with, with the 3 guys that we have on the roster are in the building right now."
It is unclear exactly how the Raiders plan on further addressing their offensive line this offseason. However, it is evident that they need to, and with 10 draft picks, it seems inevitable that they will add at least one, if not multiple, offensive linemen in just a few weeks.
The Raiders need to find additional solid offensive linemen to provide depth behind a serviceable starting group. That will require them not only to draft correctly, but Klint Kubiak and his staff must also develop Las Vegas' many young players.
Spytek elaborated further on how his first season as the Raiders' general manager has made him more confident to make the moves necessary to help Las Vegas rebuild. As seen early in free agency, the Raiders' rebuild will take bold, calculated moves, as well as smaller, but precise moves.
"A little more confidence maybe, you know, knowing what's coming, knowing that, hey, there's going to be things that you wake up and you didn't think your phone was going to ring and that was going to happen today, but you'll you'll be able to just take the information as it comes and deal with it and I've got a great group of people around me that have had a lot of success everywhere they've been, Spytek said.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant