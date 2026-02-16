One FA Target Who Makes Sense for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have already had a busy offseason. That is going to be the theme for the Silver and Black. Going forward, it is going to stay like that because they have brought in new head coach Klint Kubiak to run the show.

Kubiak is getting straight to work on filling the holes that this team has. From making his coaching staff and then moving on to what players he wants to bring in next season to help this team compete and be better than they were a season ago.

Helping with that process is going to be general manager John Spytek. Kubiak and Spytek are now going to have a plan on how they want to attack the roster.

There is a certain way Kubiak wants this roster to look, and they are going to do everything they can to get as close to that as possible. The Raiders have big holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball. The biggest concern for the Raiders is in the secondary. That area was not good for the Raiders a season ago.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good news for the Raiders is that they have the resources to go after the free agents that they want or even go after talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For the Raiders, they are going to get the most if they go after free agents who are already proven in this league. At the safety position, the Raiders are very young and have no depth at that position. There is one familiar face to Kubiak that he could go after in free agency to bring in as a safety.

This is his former player, Coby Bryant. Bryant is a free agent, and he will have a lot of suitors, and teams are going to do everything to get them on their team. Greg Auman of FOX Sports has Bryant as one of his top free agents, and here is his prediction for Bryant to end up.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

14. Coby Bryant, S, Seahawks

Bryant, 26, is another part of Seattle's amazing 2022 draft class, a fourth-rounder who has deftly shifted from corner to safety and has seven interceptions in the last two seasons.

Like any Super Bowl team, the Seahawks will be hard-pressed to keep all of their young talents coming off rookie contracts. It might be a choice between Bryant at $12-14 million a year over their young corners. We have Seattle with five free agents in the top 50, and that could increase with success in the Super Bowl.

