Raiders Free Agency Mailbag: Balancing Reality and Vision Ahead

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are well on their way to what many people believe is going to be a two-year rebuild.

With a rookie head coach, an offensive coordinator, a defensive coordinator, and a near-certainty of a rookie QB in Fernando Mendoza, the slow play is smart. That sets the foundation for a return to yearly expectations of being an NFL Playoff team.

With next week’s official opening of NFL free agency, I asked Raider Nation via the social media outlet X to fire away some of your free agency questions, and as usual, Raider fans didn’t disappoint.

Deferred Gratification?

With year seeming to be a “Down class” as a whole, how much do the Raiders look at deferring to next year rather than reaching in some areas this year? — Justin Rodrigues (@CoachJRod1) March 5, 2026

I find this narrative fascinating, but I disagree with it. If the argument is that there are fewer elite players, that is accurate. However, Justin, you referred to the potential of the entire NFL free agency class. While this group may lack big-name players, it is rich in productive talent.

The Raiders have a two-year window to make necessary improvements, and I believe there is a wide pool of talented players—not just a few stars, but many hardworking individuals who can form a consistent foundation.

Who Do Others Want?

Which one of the Raiders free agents are being sought out for by other teams besides Eric Stokes? — Goodfella Gabe (@916ambassador) March 5, 2026

This is a fantastic question, Gabe. I can tell you the three names that NFL Executives and team personnel from around the National Football League asked me about most were Stoke, DT Thomas Booker, and Dylan Parham. You already know about Stokes, but “Book” is a young DT who is very talented.

He is a high-character, productive player, and he is a guy several teams are watching closely, hoping he reaches free agency. Book is highly intelligent, has an engineering background, and has a strong locker-room presence. One other player who three teams asked me about is IOL Dylan Parham. Raider fans will not be sad to see him leave, but as is often the case, the backstory is critical. He has been a victim of dysfunction in Las Vegas with the franchise, and he will get a fresh start somewhere else, no doubt.

Do You Dare to Dream?

Hey uncle @HondoCarpenter do you think the Raiders could sign Hendricks and keep Maxx? — Steven Munoz (@MrMunoz2U) March 4, 2026

Steve, I reported in 2025 that the Raiders had a strong interest in trading for Trey Hendricksonto pair with Maxx Crosby.

With the transition to the 3-4, I am not sure how that would work. He is an exceptional talent and a terrific young man, but he is 31, and the Raiders are facing two years of rebuilding. When in a 4-3 scheme like they were previously, with a win-now mentality, that would have been a dream, but I don’t think so now. GM John Spytek has to think long-term, within the vision Klint Kubiak wants to accomplish, whether in free agency or the NFL Draft.

Production or Potential?

Would you rather have linderbaum @$20 million or one of the top centers in the draft? — R8RDAD (@r8rdad) March 4, 2026

This is the age-old question: do you pay for what you want, or go the cheap route and take the youth? Well, Tyler Linderbaum is only 25 years old, fits the Klint Kubiak system to a “T”, and could be a standout superstar for many years. He is a rare elite player; many, myself included, think he is the best player in this class, and you have the aforementioned rookie QB. Get your Brinks truck to his doorstep and get the deal done, but I know the Patriots covet him, as does one additional team.

Thank you, Raider Nation, for your questions. We'll do this again soon. Remember: with a class this deep in quality role players, the real story unfolds over time. Trades will be crucial as teams make bold moves and miss the mark.

