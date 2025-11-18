The Pattern the Raiders Defense Can No Longer Sustain
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--It appears it will be another season of the Las Vegas Raiders' defense carrying the load while their offense spins its wheels in the mud. The Raiders have the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league and paid quarterback Geno Smith a pretty penny after trading for him.
Las Vegas gave Chip Kelly and Smith "big bucks" before either of them ever did a thing for the organization and it has not worked out. They have doled out big money to the offensive side of the ball, while hardly putting into the defensive side of the ball. Yet, the defense continues to step up.
The Raiders' offense has continually sputtered this season, often quickly going three and out and putting their defense back on the field. That sequence perfectly sums up what the Raiders have done week in and week out this season. Las Vegas has been unable to save themselves from this cycle.
Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys was another instance of the Raiders losing the time of position, albeit not nearly as bad as they have lost it in previous games this season. Still, the Raiders made many of the same mistakes they have made this season and last season.
Las Vegas' defense held on for as long as it could, forcing an early turnover to steal a possession. However, the Raiders' offense failed to take full advantage, only adding on three points when they needed seven. Las Vegas' offense needed to keep up with the Cowboys and did not do so.
The Raiders' defense struggled to contain a Cowboys offense long enough for the Raiders' offense to figure things out. This has been the story of the Raiders' season this far. For a second season in a row, the Raiders have failed to play complimentary football.
Although the Raiders' inability to produce on offense has undoubtedly impacted the Raiders' defense negatively, Las Vegas' defense still had room for improvement against the Cowboys. Las Vegas' defense gave up to many easy catches and yards after catch to the Cowboys.
The Raiders desperately need answers and appear to have none of them readily available. Las Vegas has lost four games in a row and eight of their last nine games. The Raiders are on an eerily similar trajectory as they were last season at this time.
The only thing bad about that is the Raiders made way too many changes to have made absolutely no progress upon last season. The Raiders are a mess that must be cleaned up.
