What Geno Smith's 2025 Performance Really Means for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders need all the help they can get on offense, especially considering the kind of season embattled quarterback Geno Smith has had all season.
Ranking Smith
Nick Shook of NFL.com recently ranked every quarterback in the National Football League. Las Vegas' offense has been so inconsistent, it is hard to get a fair an accurate assessment of Smith's play. The Raiders' offensive line and injuries across the board have made things difficult.
Smith is near the top of the league in interceptions, which by default makes him one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. Shook noted Las Vegas' overall struggles have negatively impacted Smith, as fotball is the ultimate team game.
Although Smith undoubtedly deserves much of the blame, he needs help just as much, if not more than other quarterbacks around the league. The Raiders' offense and coaching staff must do more for Smith. He also must play better.
"Denver erased Brock Bowers' viability last week and Geno Smith rarely had time to find another target before the Broncos closed in on him, making for a difficult evaluation of his performance. The veteran continues to play with a hand tied behind his back, and it's his own offense doing the restraining," Shook said.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how the Raiders went the entire second half of that game without targeting Bowers one time. It is hard to imagine an offense that struggles as much as the Raiders doing such a thing.
“We were trying. We were trying all night long. The calls were going that way, the ball just didn’t get there. We didn’t try to disguise it and not go there. We had calls one after another, they did a nice job of getting guys on him," Carroll said.
Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly echoed a similar sentiment this week, noting that Bowers is one of a kind. If he can stay healthy, the Raiders appear to have a generational talent at tight end.
“There’s not many people like Brock [Bowers], and that's it. But I think the other thing with Brock that I don't know if people know, his work ethic is outstanding, and what he does every single day, from film study to how he takes care of his body to the work he does in practice. He's one of those truly special kids where, when Coach [Luke] Steckel will take him out for a play, he wants that rep,” Kelly said.
“And you're like, 'Brock, it's Wednesday, we've got a game on Sunday,' and he's like, 'I know, but I need to work. I need to work at the top of the route.' 'Well, the ball's going on the other side.' 'I don't care; I need to work on this.' I mean, it's just his dedication and really, his mindset in terms of getting so good at his craft is what really makes him such a special player, along with some God-given talent that not many people have."
