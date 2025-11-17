What the Raiders Need from Darien Porter
The Las Vegas Raiders have failed to make good use of what many believed was a solid draft class. The Raiders are 2-7 and now have nothing to lose by turning to their most recent draft class and other young players. The second half of what appears to be a lost season is the perfect time to do so.
Las Vegas need rookies such as rookie cornerback Darien Porter. His playing time has increased over the past few weeks. Still, the Raiders need more from Porter.
Watch Porter discuss below
What the Raiders Need
Shortly before the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos , Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham praised Porter's performance the week prior. As the Raiders move into the second half of the season, Porter is a player they need to continue making an impact.
The Raiders used five of their first six draft picks in the most recent draft on offensive players. Porter was the lone defender drafted within that bunch. Las Vegas needs Porter and the rest of their rookies to step up. Porter fits the mold of cornerbacks Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll likes.
"I thought DP [Darien Porter] did a good job in terms of staying on top, in terms of the vertical passing game, he was competitive on some of the lower stuff and some of the man situations that we had. But he's a rookie that's out there working hard, and there's room for improvement, and he's going to just keep working on that,” Graham said.
As the Raiders prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, Porter and the rest of the Raiders' defensive backfield will be tested by a talented group of Cowboys pass catchers. Ahead of the matchup, Graham noted what makes Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens unique.
"He's so talented. In terms of size, speed, ability to catch the ball, catch radius, and then the ability to flash his hands late, and just the savviness, and then after the catch, his willingness to block in there. I mean, this guy, he's a skilled athlete,” Graham said.
“And is it a skill? I mean, I don't know, but just the way he's able to slow down and catch the ball probably can count as a skill. Again, I'm not going to make any comparisons because, again, I'm talking about a person I used to see in practice a bunch of times, Randy Moss, who’s the best to ever do it. But I'm not making that comparison, but I've seen flashes of that type of play before."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE