Raiders HC Pete Carroll Bluntly Assesses Lessons Learned This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 14 of their last 15 games and will limp across the finish line to finally wrap up what has been a dreadful season. Las Vegas entered the offseason with heightened but reasonable expectations after a serviceable run of moves in the draft and free agency.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll was hired to help turn things around, or at least get the process started. Aside from the Raiders ' legitimate chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, Carroll's tenure has been anything but productive. That is not all Carroll's fault, but it is the fact of the matter.

Watch Carroll discuss below.

The Raiders will face an AFC rival on Sunday, but that will not make a difference in the Raiders' overall goal for the day is. Las Vegas has been set up to fall short on Sunday, but that should lead to significant progress as they move into the future. Las Vegas has reason to be excited moving forward.

Following what could be his final practice with the Raiders, Carroll explained what this season has taught him. Carroll, one of the most well-respected coaches in the league, has faced a challenge in Las Vegas unlike any other during his illustrious career. Sunday could be it for Carroll.

"What have I learned? How much I don't like it. Yeah. Disappointed that I could be. I've never even dreamed it would be like this, but what I have learned, and it kind of has to go with what the other question was, is that these guys will continue to work and they'll stay with it. It's just because they don't want to accept it,” Carroll said.

“They want to only focus on the next opportunity that's coming up, which is kind of how we think and that something good's just about to happen, and they've acted like that, and they've bounced back. And, I mean, they've been as down in the dumps as you can be on Tuesdays, but by the time we get to Wednesday, they know that there's a format that we follow that gets you back on track.

“And they're doing it. And so, I could see teams really being in trouble right now. I could see guys just going south on you, and we all know stories of that. That's happened for years. These guys didn't do that. These guys are still going."

Never miss a Raiders story. Sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Mendoza WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.