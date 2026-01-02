Why Maxx Crosby Should Not Be Going Anywhere for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to sit Maxx Crosby was a tough decision for everyone involved.

Crosby's Value

In the unlikely event they trade Crosby, the Raiders could walk away with a valuable haul in return. Crosby's future is one of the many critical questions facing the Raiders this offseason. As with most decisions, there are pros and cons to keeping and trading Crosby.

The Raiders trading Crosby still seems unlikely. However, anything is possible following the team's decision to sit Crosby over the final two games of the season. Eric D. Williams of FOX Sports recently provided further insight into what the Raiders could receive in exchange for Crosby.

"Face of the franchise and talented edge rusher Maxx Crosby voiced his displeasure with Las Vegas placing him on the injured reserve list for the final two games of the season to repair a nagging knee injury he had been playing through, improving the team’s chances of securing the No. 1 overall pick without their best defensive player on the field. I asked a league executive if the Raiders would move Crosby this offseason. "Probably not," the league executive told me, " Williams said.

"However, if the Raiders were inclined to move on from one of the best pass rushers in the game, the league executive said Las Vegas could receive a similar haul to what the Dallas Cowboys got back in a trade with the Green Bay Packers for edge rusher Micah Parsons. They’re different ages, but I think the trade value would be similar. The fact that his contract is done is a huge asset to the acquiring team."

Shortly after informing Crosby that he would not play during the final two games of the season, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how Crosby took the news.

"I anticipated it all the way throughout, and I've been with him since I saw him get on the bus in the Kansas City game, just stepping up the bus and having trouble getting up, getting out of that game. He's been just fighting his ass off the whole time, and he's been impeccably positioned himself as as good a competitor as you could be. You can't battle more than he's battling. He'd do anything to be able to be playing,” Carroll said.

"The competitor that he is, the reaction that he -- we've been talking about it for a couple days what's going. This didn't just spring on him. We've been talking about it, and it was exactly like you would think he would do and he should do, and I agree with him 1,000% on how he responded, and I responded the same way, and I get it. And so, we fought our way through it, and just came to, hopefully, the right conclusion for his long betterment."

