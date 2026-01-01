How Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Aims to Make History Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders had high expectations for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty when they drafted him with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. However, Las Vegas failed to solidify its offensive line last offseason, which led to struggles for the Raiders' offense. It has been a long season.

The Raiders' 2-14 record and offensive struggles have overshadowed the fact that Jeanty has had a solid statistical season. Jeanty's productive outing against the Houston Texans late in the season removed any remaining doubt about his potential or staying power in the National Football League.

Watch Jeanty discuss below.

The Raiders have the worst offensive line in the league, especially considering the injuries the unit has sustained this season. Still, Jeanty has rushed for 888 yards. He is within reach of a 1,000 rushing season while playing behind a bad offensive line and with shaky quarterback play.

Las Vegas has had several other more notable storylines this season, Jeanty has quietly carried his fair share of the load for the Raiders' offense this season. He has given an idea of what to expect once the Raiders begin to build around him moving forward this offseaon.

The Raiders have had a long history of talented running backs. Jeanty is clearly next in line. With 90 scrimmage yards on Sunday, Jeanty will pass former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' record for the most scrimmage yards by a rookie in Raiders' history. That would not be Jeanty's feat.

Should Jeanty rush for 112 yards or more, he will join Jacobs as the only two rookie running backs in franchise history to rush for over 1,000 yards. On Thursday, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson praised Jeanty's production.

"Yeah, we're aware of that. Obviously, at this time of year and where we're at in the season, it'd be nice to be able to see him be rewarded and have a big game for him. So, I know that's important on the offensive line's mind, as well as everybody, really. We're all aware of that. So, we'll get him in, see how the game unfolds,” Olson said.

“Like I've said before, I think it's difficult, really, to evaluate him based on the way things went about this season and having two different systems. So, I think we're happy with him as an organization, wish that we'd given him more throughout the year, but I think he's going to be a really good player, and hopefully, again, we'll send him out on a good note and get him a chance to break Josh's [Jacobs] record."

