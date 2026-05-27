Raiders Players Who Have Become More Important
The Las Vegas Raiders made a whirlwind of moves this offseason as they kick off their rebuild.
General Manager John Spytek knows how important it is for this organization to build from the ground up and get this rebuild right, because the Raiders have not been winning much lately.
While no one should expect Las Vegas to compete for the AFC West in 2026, fans just want to see marginal improvement and competitiveness. Those things would signal that the ship is turning in the right direction.
Some of the moves Spytek and the Raiders made also suggest they have more confidence in some players than others, whether they say so publicly or not. They’ll lean on a few players based on those decisions.
Which Raiders have become more important this offseason? Let’s break down three players who will be expected a lot from in 2026.
Wide Receiver Tre Tucker
The Raiders did not sign or draft many receivers this offseason, deciding instead to roll with a group that will prominently feature Tucker.
While Tucker and free-agent addition Jalen Nailor have similar skill sets, it doesn’t hurt to have two speedsters who can take the top off an opposing defense. New head coach Klint Kubiak should be able to figure out separate roles for them.
Tucker enters the final season of his rookie contract, so he has an important season on the horizon. The team will lean on him to produce, much like they did last season when Jakobi Meyers was traded.
Defensive Back Taron Johnson
This all depends on whether we see Johnson suit up soon, as he has reportedly not shown up for OTAs.
The Raiders swapped a late-round pick with the Buffalo Bills to get the slot cornerback, and he doesn’t have much competition for that spot after the team let Darnay Holmes walk. Fans hope Johnson and the team can get a deal done soon, as they’re left with few options.
Johnson has been a solid player throughout his career, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2023. The Raiders need him to play because they’ll put another player in an uncomfortable position if he doesn’t.
Defensive Back Treydan Stukes
Las Vegas expects a lot out of the second-round rookie, trading up for him in the 2026 NFL Draft.
With a lack of safety depth behind him and Johnson’s absence, Stukes will play a prominent role as either a starter on the back end or in the slot. That’s a lot to ask of a rookie, even one who had as much experience as Stukes did in college.
The Raiders need improvement in the secondary, and they are tabbing Stukes to help bring it about. Will he rise to the challenge, or will being backed into a corner stunt his development?
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3