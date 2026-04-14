Concerning Statistic Shows Need for Urgent Raiders Improvement

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fanbases, a group desperate to see the organization return to its winning ways.

Unfortunately for Raider Nation, the team has not been a consistent winner for a long time. The Raiders, whether in Oakland or Las Vegas, have only made the postseason twice in the last decade, losing in the Wild Card Round both times.

Jan 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) throws in the pocket against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

A concerning statistic from NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp shows the Raiders have not won a playoff game in 23 years. That's the second-longest drought behind the Miami Dolphins, who have gone 25 years without a playoff win.

years without a playoff win:



25 - MIA

24

23 - LV

22

21

20

19

18

17

16

15

15 - NYJ

14

13

12

11

10 - CAR, ARI

9 - PIT

8 - ATL

7 - LAC, IND

6 - TEN, MIN

5 - CLE, NO

4

3 - JAX, NYG, DAL, CIN

2 - GB, TB, DET

1 - PHI, KC, WAS, BAL

0 - SEA, NE, LAR, DEN, CHI, HOU,… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2026

The Raiders' Last Playoff Win

Jan 19, 2003; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders receiver Tim Brown holds his daughter Timon Brown after the AFC Championship against the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders defeated the Titans, 41-24, to advance to the Super Bowl for the first tine since 1984. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sharp is right. The last time the Raiders won a playoff game was January 19, 2003, when they defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game while in Oakland.

The Raiders would go on to lose to Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and they haven't won a playoff game since then.

Most interceptions returned for TD: 2 -- Dwight Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII | JACK GRUBER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2003. Let's provide some context for that year.

Jennifer Lopez had the top song in the United States. LeBron James hadn't debuted in the NBA yet. People were still using CD players to listen to music (you kids probably don't know what those are.)

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The point is, it's been an agonizing 23 years for one of the most devoted fanbases in the league. Owner Mark Davis has been bending over backward trying to pull the right strings to turn this organization into a winner.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pressure Mounting

There have been several missteps along the way, and many of the coaches he has hired have not stuck around. He brought in Tom Brady as a minority owner and John Spytek as general manager, and those decisions appear to have paid off.

Fan interest usually declines if the team isn't winning, but that hasn't been the case for the Raiders. The Nation has only grown more animalistic for a winner with every losing season and every 'Thank You Raiders Fans' social media graphic in January.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fan Javier Reyna aka Raider Javi reacts in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis, Spytek, and Brady are under tremendous pressure to build a winner. There's simply no way around that fact.

It does seem, however, like they are moving in the right direction. The Raiders have a head coach in Klint Kubiak, who is a recent success story among young head coaches.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

They have a star running back in Ashton Jeanty and a hopeful franchise quarterback on the way in Fernando Mendoza. They'll continue to add young talent through the 2026 NFL Draft.

Things may be looking up for the Raiders in 2026, but there is a real chance the team goes on 24 years without a playoff win. If this rebuild is unsuccessful, some more difficult conversations will have to be had.