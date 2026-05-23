Raiders Draft Review: Malik Benson is Intriguing Late-Round Selection

NFL Draft gems are exciting when a team nails them, whether it is on the second day of the draft or in the later rounds of the selection process. Teams have had their franchise changed entirely because of these gems, with the most popular one being Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who was drafted in the sixth round and became the greatest player to ever perform in the sport.

The Raiders had what could be their signature draft class under general manager John Spytek after selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the order. Spytek's draft class inspired some intrigue as a potential floor builder for the franchise .

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson runs during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player in particular, wide receiver Malik Benson, provides much intrigue under head coach Klint Kubiak, as I take a deeper dive into his film for our latest 2026 draft review installment. You can find our first installment of the Raiders draft class review with defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland by clicking here .

Malik Benson’s Speed Brings Shades of Former Kubiak Weapon

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

A word I have used consistently to describe the selection of Benson in the sixth round is "intriguing." This is a player who could find a significant role within Kubiak's wide-zone offense as a rookie, which goes to show how much of an impact the Raiders believe their first-year wide receiver can make.

Las Vegas wasn't exactly a team that lacked speed on offense; Tre Tucker is a great, explosive weapon in his own regard, but he doesn't have the skill set that Benson does, especially as a pass-catcher and return man on special teams.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In Seattle, Kubiak had a dynamite playmaker in Rashid Shaheed, and Benson fits that role perfectly. Yet, how exactly does Benson fit in Vegas as a wideout?

One of the things that stood out to me was how well the Oregon Ducks' pass-catcher was able to create expanded passing windows by displaying tempo against zone to search and attack voids in zone coverage.

Getting into the #Raiders rookie class. WR Malik Benson is so intriguing. The instant acceleration post-catch is freakish. You'd like to see a better sell on the slant, but it's a nitpick of sorts. pic.twitter.com/xOibjH4nJw — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) May 22, 2026

It's just like he does here against USC on the slant. He has that freakish burst that allows him to eat yards after the catch quickly. There is some intrigue as a route runner with Benson, but he admittedly has a lot of work and development here to be a consistent player target on short and intermediate concepts.

When he is working the field vertically or horizontally, where he can use his speed, Benson is just fine and quite effective. I'm impressed with his vertical pushes and sells, along with the burst out of his break to create quick separation. We see a little bit of that here against USC. I love how he is able to align his shoulder pads to the sideline and then burst upfield on the out-and-up.

One thing that stood out to me with #Raiders WR Malik Benson: ball-tracking. He has such quality hand-eye coordination downfield that allows him to make adjustments on the fly. Good out-and-up here, too. pic.twitter.com/vUiNlvwHGs — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) May 22, 2026

There is a display of hand-eye coordination that is a key strength in his repertoire, allowing him to make quick adjustments at the catch point with impressive body control.

Then, there's the speed and the ability to break free from or split defenders in space. Benson's explosiveness is incredible, showcasing impressive vision to wiggle his way through space to outrun his opponent, whether it is on the vertical plane, shallow crossers, or as a returner.

When it comes to new #Raiders WR Malik Benson, you can forget about it when he gets into the open field. pic.twitter.com/g7deylu6BX — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) May 22, 2026

Here, we see that speed on display, where the ankle tackles become useless as Benson scampers home for a long touchdown (also, impressive attack against the large void in zone to expand Dante Moore's window).

First-Year Outlook for Malik Benson in Vegas

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Expectations for Benson shouldn't be high as a rookie, as he will have to fight his way up the depth chart for serious playing time. His development as a route runner will help him amply in the next couple of seasons, but his skill set will certainly get him on the field sooner as a punt or kick returner.

With his explosiveness and playmaking ability in the vertical passing game, it could be sooner than later that Benson makes his NFL debut as a sixth-round selection.